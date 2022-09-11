Week 1 Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 1 Late Afternoon Games
New York Giants (0-0) NFC East @ Tennessee Titans (0-0) AFC South
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 717
- Line: Titans -5.5
- Over/Under: 44
Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) AFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (0-0) NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Chiefs -6.5
- Over/Under: 53.5
Green Bay Packers (0-0) NFC North @ Minnesota Vikings (0-0) NFC North
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716
- Line: Even
- Over/Under: 46.5
Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) AFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Chargers -3.5
- Over/Under: 52
Loading comments...