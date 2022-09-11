New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins: Live Game Thread & Game Information

This is the day that we have all waited for for so long. It’s finally time to see what the latest version of the Miami Dolphins will look like under new head coach Mike McDaniel. Not only will there be a vastly different team on the field this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball but there will be a totally different offense scheme run by the team, the likes of which we have never seen from the Dolphins.

One interesting stat for this game is that Tua Tagovailoa has won every start against Bill Belichick, three in a row. Bill Belichick has never lost four straight games to any quarterback as a head coach. Can Tua be the first to pull it off? As there are so many questions that swirl around Tua from the fan base and even the media this is going to be his put up or shut up year. If Tua wants a contract extension and for the team to not start looking elsewhere for a new starter it needs to start this week with a win over the Patriots.

New England Patriots (0-0) AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (0-0) AFC East