Patriots vs. Dolphins 2022 Week 1: How to stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The Miami Dolphins are getting ready to kickoff their 2022 regular season with a Week 1 showdown against their AFC East division rivals, the New England Patriots. this is the third straight season in which the Dolphins and Patriots meet in Week 1, but after playing in New England to open the 2020 and 2021 seasons, today’s game is in South Florida.
The Patriots are coming off a Wildcard berth in 2021, a reminder to the league that even without Tom Brady at quarterback, head coach Bill Belichick is not going to go away. Now, they are coming into the 2022 season with higher expectations and a belief in second-year quarterback Mac Jones after a Pro Bowl selection to end the year.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins have similar expectations after an offseason that saw the team masterly overhaul the coaching staff, the offensive system, and the weapons surrounding third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Coming off back-to-back winning seasons, the team is now looking to race their way into the playoffs using behind the blazing speed of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, running back Raheem Mostert, and tight end Mike Gesicki. The Dolphins have the pieces on offense unlike anything they have had since at least the Dan Marino days of the team. If Tagovailoa can utilize the weapons around him, the Dolphins will be meeting, or even surpassing, expectations this year.
The Dolphins continue to be favored in the game, with the spread listed as a 3.5 favorite as of Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Today’s game is just one of 17 for each of these teams, but it feels like a statement game for both sides. Each team will be looking to prove, not just that they can compete in the division, but they they are a force which which every other AFC teams needs to contend this season. The Buffalo Bills confirmed their position as the Super Bowl favorite on Thursday night, but the Dolphins and the Patriots will be looking to make sure they are not ruled out of the conversation in Week 1.
Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:
New England Patriots (0-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-0)
2022 NFL Season Week 1
When is the game?
- Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Sept. 11, 2022
Where is the game?
- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
How can I watch the game?
- CBS
Who is the broadcast team?
- Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross
What is the DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket channel?
- 708
How can I stream the game?
- Sling TV
- FuboTV
- Paramount+ (CBS Local)
- NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)
How can I listen to the game?
- Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West
- Sirius channels: 99 (Patriots), 111 (Dolphins); XM channels: 389 (Patriots), 231 (Dolphins)
Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?
- Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper
Who is the refereesfor the game?
- John Hussey (Referee); Alan Eck (Umpire); Robin DeLorenzo (Down Judge); Carl Johnson (Line Judge); Jamir Walker (Field Judge); Allen Baynes (Side Judge); Brady Freeman (Back Judge); Jamie Nicholson (Replay Official); Larry Hill (Replay Assistant)
What are the current betting odds?
- Dolphins -3.5
- O/U: 46
- Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
What is the injury report?
- Out: None
- Doubtful: None
- Questionable: Safety Joshuah Bledsoe - groin (Patriots); Wide receiver Jacobi Meyers - knee (Patriots); Wide receiver Ty Montgomery - knee (Patriots); Cornerback Shaun Wade - ankle (Patriots); Tackle Isaiah Wynn - back (Patriots); Running back Salvon Ahmed - heel (Dolphins); Tight end Tanner Conner - knee (Dolphins); Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis - knee (Dolphins); Safety Eric Rowe - pectoral (Dolphins); Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel - illness (Dolphins)
Were any practice squad players elevated for this game?
- Patriots - Wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey (first elevation); Linebacker Harvey Lange (first elevation)
- Dolphins - Wide receiver River Cracraft (first elevation); Safety Verona McKinley III (first elevation)
- Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.
What will the weather be like for the game?
- Isolated thunderstorms, 92°F degrees
Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?
- Dolphins 58-52 (regular season)
Who won most recently?
- Dolphins 33-24 at Miami, 1/9/22 (2021 Week 18)
What are the coaches’ records against the other team?
- Bill Belichick (26-20 (26-18 with Patriots) vs. Dolphins)
- Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Patriots)
Where can I get more Patriots news?
- Pats Pulpit
- Twitter: @PatsPulpit
2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Channel
|Week
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Channel
|Week 1
|vs. New England Patriots
|Sunday, 9/11, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 2
|at Baltimore Ravens
|Sunday, 9/18, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 3
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|Sunday, 9/25, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 4
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|Thursday, 9/29, 8:15 p.m.
|Amazon Prime
|Week 5
|at New York Jets
|Sunday, 10/9, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 6
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Sunday, 10/16, 1 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 7
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Sunday, 10/23, 8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|Week 8
|at Detroit Lions
|Sunday, 10/30, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 9
|at Chicago Bears
|Sunday, 11/6, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 10
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|Sunday, 11/13, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 11
|Bye
|Week 12
|vs. Houston Texans
|Sunday, 11/27, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 13
|at San Francisco 49ers
|Sunday, 12/4, 4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 14
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|Sunday, 12/11, 4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 15
|at Buffalo Bills
|12/17 or 12/18, Time TBD
|TBD
|Week 16
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|Sunday, 12/25, 1 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 17
|at New England Patriots
|Sunday, 1/1, 1 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 18
|vs. New York Jets
|Sunday, 1/8, Time TBD
|TBD
