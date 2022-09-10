Dolphins elevate wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley III ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins and Head Coach Mike McDaniel decided to elevate two players to the active roster before Sunday’s matchup vs. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

According to the team, wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley III will suit up for tomorrow’s week one contest.

ROSTER MOVES | We have elevated wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley III for Sunday’s game against New England. pic.twitter.com/je4KSmm9la — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 10, 2022

Cracraft was a surprise cut by the Dolphins but landed on the team’s 16-player practice squad. The truth is, it seemed inevitable he would be called up at some point throughout the year — especially with the team keeping five tight ends — but I’m not sure I expected it this early.

Is Mike McDaniel showing his hand before tomorrow’s matchup? Could a pre-existing injury to one of the other receivers on the roster be worse than expected? Or maybe this was the plan all along. Nevertheless, Tua Tagovailoa has another weapon at his disposal, and Coach McDaniel a familiar face on the sideline.

tua to river cracraft for 6 pic.twitter.com/JmWYryjiqr — josh houtz (@houtz) August 27, 2022

The other move the Dolphins made earlier was promoting rookie safety Verone McKinley III to the gameday roster. The young playmaking safety impressed coaches throughout training camp and preseason, and his chemistry with Jevon Holland could make the transition a little easier.

My first thought, however, was what does this mean for safety Eric Rowe, who remained questionable as of Friday’s injury report.

Time will tell, but one thing is for certain, there’s only one more sleep before Miami Dolphins football is back in our life. #FinsUp

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins elevating wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley III to the active roster? Which player do you expect to make the more significant impact? Most importantly, how are you feeling ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. New England? Let us know in the comments section below!