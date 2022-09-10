Dolphins Week 1 2022 Fan confidence continues at all-time high

The Miami Dolphins are in their final preparations to start the 2022 NFL season. The team kicks off their 17-game campaign at 1 p.m. ET at home against the New England Patriots. There are a lot of expectations around the Dolphins this year following the hiring of new head coach Mike McDaniel, the addition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead, and the growth of some of the younger players on roster - in particular quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

How confident in the Dolphins are the fans? In our weekly SB Nation Reacts poll, we ask if the team is headed in the right direction. The last three polls, one in the offseason, one to start the preseason, and one last week as the preseason ended, all showed all-time highs with 95 percent of the fans confident in the direction of the team.

As Week 1 arrives and the team is getting back to games that count, the fan confidence remains at that 95 percent mark. The fans continue to have expectations for this year’s Dolphins. Now, they have to go out and live up to those lofty goals.