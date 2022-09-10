Patriots vs. Dolphins 2022 Week 1 preview: Stream, stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins’ 2021 regular season was bookended by games against the New England Patriots. The Dolphins won both those contests, beating the Patriots in New England in Week 1, then backing up with a Week 18 win over their AFC East rivals. The Dolphins open the season against the Patriots again in 2022, the third straight year that has been the opening weekend matchup for the two clubs, this time in Miami.

During the preseason, the Dolphins were seen as 2.5-point favorites over the Patriots, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The line moved to three points earlier this week in favor of the Dolphins and has continued to expand, now sitting at 3.5 points in favor of the Dolphins.

The over/under for the game is a total of 46.5 points.

We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.

Game: New England Patriots (0-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-0)

Date/Time: Sept. 11, 2022 / 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Series Leader: Dolphins 58-52 (regular season)

Streak: Dolphins have won past three

Last game: Dolphins 33-24 at Miami, 1/9/22 (2021 Week 18)

Coaches vs. Opponent: Bill Belichick (26-20 (26-18 with Patriots) vs. Dolphins), Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Patriots)

TV Broadcast: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross )

Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper; Sirius channels: 99 (Patriots), 111 (Dolphins); XM channels: 389 (Patriots), 231 (Dolphins)

Online Streaming: FuboTV; Paramount+ (CBS Local)

SB Nation: Pats Pulpit | @PatsPulpit

Weather: Isolated thunderstorms, 92°F degrees

Odds: Dolphins -3.5 | 46.4 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Referee: John Hussey

Patriots notes:

Quarterback Mac Jones led all rookies in completion percentage (67.6), pass yards (3,801), touchdowns passes (22), and passer rating (92.5 - min. 100 atts.) last season & became 4th rookie in NFL history with 3,500+ pass yards & 90+ rating. Had 97.6 rating in 2 games vs. Miami in 2021. Had 0 interceptions in 4 of 6 division games last season.

Running back Damien Harris had career-high 1,061 scrimmage yards (929 rush, 132 receiving) in 2021 & tied-2nd in NFL with career-high 15 rush touchdowns. Had 190 scrimmage yards (95 per game) in 2 games vs. Miami last season. Aims for his 6th in row vs. division with rushing touchdown. Had rushing touchdown in 6 of 7 road games in 2021.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson totaled 729 scrimmage yards (606 rush, 123 receiving) in 12 games last season & ranked tied-2nd among rookies with 5 rush TDs.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker makes New England debut. Totaled 338 catches, 4,727 receiving yards & 24 receiving touchdowns over past 7 seasons with Miami.

Wide receiver Jacobi Meyers led team with career highs in catches (83) & receiving yards (866) last season. Has 70+ receiving yards in 2 of his past 3 vs. Miami.

Tight end Hunter Henry tied-1st among tight ends with career-high 9 receiving touchdowns in 2021. Had 5 catches for 86 yards in last meeting.

Linebacker Matthew Judson led team with career-high 12.5 sacks last season. Ranks 5th in NFL with 64 tackles for loss since 2017. Aims for his 6th in row vs. Miami with a tackle for loss.

Linebacker Ja’Whuan Bentley led team with career highs in tackles (108) & forced fumbles (3) in 2021. Had career-high 17 tackles in last meeting.

Safety Devin McCourty had 10 passes defensed & three interceptions last season. Is 1 of 2 active players (Marcus Peters) with 30+ (31) career interceptions.

Dolphins notes: