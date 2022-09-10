Patriots vs. Dolphins 2022 Week 1 preview: Stream, stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins’ 2021 regular season was bookended by games against the New England Patriots. The Dolphins won both those contests, beating the Patriots in New England in Week 1, then backing up with a Week 18 win over their AFC East rivals. The Dolphins open the season against the Patriots again in 2022, the third straight year that has been the opening weekend matchup for the two clubs, this time in Miami.
During the preseason, the Dolphins were seen as 2.5-point favorites over the Patriots, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The line moved to three points earlier this week in favor of the Dolphins and has continued to expand, now sitting at 3.5 points in favor of the Dolphins.
The over/under for the game is a total of 46.5 points.
We set you up for the game with the information you need and the key stats for the contest.
Game: New England Patriots (0-0) at Miami Dolphins (0-0)
Date/Time: Sept. 11, 2022 / 1 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Series Leader: Dolphins 58-52 (regular season)
Streak: Dolphins have won past three
Last game: Dolphins 33-24 at Miami, 1/9/22 (2021 Week 18)
Coaches vs. Opponent: Bill Belichick (26-20 (26-18 with Patriots) vs. Dolphins), Mike McDaniel (0-0 vs. Patriots)
TV Broadcast: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross )
Radio Broadcast: Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West; Dolphins Broadcasters are Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper; Sirius channels: 99 (Patriots), 111 (Dolphins); XM channels: 389 (Patriots), 231 (Dolphins)
Online Streaming: FuboTV; Paramount+ (CBS Local)
SB Nation: Pats Pulpit | @PatsPulpit
Weather: Isolated thunderstorms, 92°F degrees
Odds: Dolphins -3.5 | 46.4 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Referee: John Hussey
Patriots notes:
- Quarterback Mac Jones led all rookies in completion percentage (67.6), pass yards (3,801), touchdowns passes (22), and passer rating (92.5 - min. 100 atts.) last season & became 4th rookie in NFL history with 3,500+ pass yards & 90+ rating. Had 97.6 rating in 2 games vs. Miami in 2021. Had 0 interceptions in 4 of 6 division games last season.
- Running back Damien Harris had career-high 1,061 scrimmage yards (929 rush, 132 receiving) in 2021 & tied-2nd in NFL with career-high 15 rush touchdowns. Had 190 scrimmage yards (95 per game) in 2 games vs. Miami last season. Aims for his 6th in row vs. division with rushing touchdown. Had rushing touchdown in 6 of 7 road games in 2021.
- Running back Rhamondre Stevenson totaled 729 scrimmage yards (606 rush, 123 receiving) in 12 games last season & ranked tied-2nd among rookies with 5 rush TDs.
- Wide receiver DeVante Parker makes New England debut. Totaled 338 catches, 4,727 receiving yards & 24 receiving touchdowns over past 7 seasons with Miami.
- Wide receiver Jacobi Meyers led team with career highs in catches (83) & receiving yards (866) last season. Has 70+ receiving yards in 2 of his past 3 vs. Miami.
- Tight end Hunter Henry tied-1st among tight ends with career-high 9 receiving touchdowns in 2021. Had 5 catches for 86 yards in last meeting.
- Linebacker Matthew Judson led team with career-high 12.5 sacks last season. Ranks 5th in NFL with 64 tackles for loss since 2017. Aims for his 6th in row vs. Miami with a tackle for loss.
- Linebacker Ja’Whuan Bentley led team with career highs in tackles (108) & forced fumbles (3) in 2021. Had career-high 17 tackles in last meeting.
- Safety Devin McCourty had 10 passes defensed & three interceptions last season. Is 1 of 2 active players (Marcus Peters) with 30+ (31) career interceptions.
Dolphins notes:
- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set career highs in passing yards (2,653), touchdown passes (16) & passer rating (90.1) last season & ranked 3rd in AFC with 67.8 completion percentage. Has rushing touchdowns in 2 of 3 career starts vs. New England. Had 7 touchdowns (6 pass, 1 rush) vs. 2 interceptions for 99.6 rating in final 5 home games of 2021.
- Running back Chase Edmunds makes Mia. debut. Had career-high 903 scrimmage yards (592 rush, 311 receiving) in 2021 with Arizona. Has 75+ scrimmage yards in 3 of 4 career games vs. AFC East.
- Wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes Miami debut. Ranked 3rd in NFL with career-high 111 catches last season with Kansas City & had 1,239 receiving yards & 9 receiving touchdowns. Is 1 of 4 in NFL with 1,200+ receiving yards in each of past 2 seasons. Since 2016, ranks 3rd in NFL with 56 receiving touchdowns. Has 401 receiving yards (100.3 per game) & 5 receiving touchdowns in 4 career games vs. New England.
- Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led team with 104 catches, 1,015 receiving yards & 7 touchdowns (6 receiving, 1 rush) in 2021, most catches by rookie in NFL history. Had receiving touchdown in both games vs. New England in 2021.]
- Tight end Mike Gesicki set career highs in catches (73) & receiving yards (780) last season & is 1 of 5 TEs with 50+ catches & 500+ receiving yards in each of past 3 seasons.
- Cornerback Xavien Howard led team with 5 interceptions in 2021 & is 1 of 4 in NFL with 5+ Interceptions in each of past 2 seasons. Leads NFL with 27 interceptions since 2016. Had interception returned for touchdown in last meeting.
- Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah led team with 9 sacks & set career highs in passes defensed (12) & tackle for loss (9) last season. Is 1 of 3 in AFC (Myles Garrett & T.J. Watt) with 9+ sacks in each of past 2 seasons. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. New England with pass defensed.
- Linebacker Jerome Baker led team with 92 tackles in 2021 & had 5.5 sacks & 9 tackles for loss.
- Linebacker Melvin Ingram makes Miami debut. Has 51 sacks & 14 forced fumbles over 10-year career.
