‘FIT CHECK | Miami Dolphins to wear all-white against the New England Patriots in Week One

“It’s called fashion, sweetie. Look it up.”

On Sunday, when the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots for week one of the 2022 NFL season, the men who call South Florida home will be wearing all white in the blazing Miami Gardens sun.

The Dolphins will go with white pants and white jerseys, presumably forcing the Patriots to wear their dark navy-blue uniforms. Not atypical of Miami when it comes to afternoon home games, by wearing all-white they will use every home-field advantage they can think of to get the Pats’ players to bake in the heat while sitting on the sunny side of the field at Hard Rock Stadium - with the Dolphins’ players basking in the shade.

Get those white jerseys out of your closets now! We’re just one short day away from our first meaningful Miami Dolphins’ football game of the season! Fins up!