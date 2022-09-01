Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland headline Dolphins’ team captains for the 2022 NFL Season

A short time ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2022 NFL season, and the list is littered with some of the top players on both sides of the football. In fact, it looks much different than last year’s “captains” under former head coach Brian Flores.

According to the team’s official site, here’s a list of the Miami Dolphins 2022 team captains.

The most notable name on this list is QB1, Tua Tagovailoa. Last season, Twitter was in disarray when they found out their young quarterback was not voted to be a team captain — which was later rumored to be because of his estranged relationship with Brian Flores. Now, with his newfound confidence and swagger under HC Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa will wear the “C” patch as proudly as one can.

Other starters on offense that were voted team captain by their peers were wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead. Both players joined the team earlier in the offseason and made their veteran leadership known from the start. Both general manager Chris Grier and HC Mike McDaniel had nothing but great things to say about what type of leader Hill has been since he arrived in Miami.

“Obviously, the on the field stuff, we saw it the other night too, what he can do. But it’s behind the scenes which has been even better than we thought. We had heard a lot of good things from people and friends and coaches that we know in Kansas City. But being around here, he’s got an infectious attitude, he’s a competitor, great teammate with the guys. You guys see him out there, and you see him, he’s 100 percent, 100 miles an hour in everything he does and always encouraging people and stuff. So it’s been really fun watching him behind the scenes, take leadership with the team and help guide the guys in terms of pushing everyone to be great. Because it’s easy if you’re him. (laughter) You can sit back and you know and coach through this if he wanted to, but that’s not him. And that’s been fun watching him around. So that’s been the biggest surprise from that.”

On defense, Jevon Holland and Xavien Howard will proudly represent Miami’s lockdown secondary as team captains. Both are more than deserving as they are two of the best players in the entire league at their respective positions. The same can be said for Christian Wilkins, who was also voted a team captain. Rounding out the group is smash-mouth inside linebacker Elandon Roberts, one of Miami’s leaders in the middle of the defense.

I can’t say I’m too surprised by this list, and it confirms one very important thing, the 2022 NFL season is right around the corner!

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins’ list of captains? Do you think someone else is more deserving? Who are you most proud to see on this list? Will this put to rest all the questions surrounding Tua Tagovailoa’s leadership? Let us know in the comments section below!