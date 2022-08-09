Dolphins trade Adam Shaheen to Texans

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday the trade of veteran tight end Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans. The move comes as the Dolphins prepare for two joint practice sessions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ahead of the teams’ first preseason game on Saturday. Along with Shaheen, the Dolphins sent Houston a 2023 seventh-round pick. They received a 2023 sixth-round pick in return.

The Dolphins acquired Shaheen at the start of the team’s 2020 training camp, trading a conditional seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears. The pick ultimately became a sixth-round pick the 208th overall selection, which had originally come to Miami from the Seattle Seahwaks as part of a draft pick swap the year before. The Bears then traded the pick back to the Seahawks in another set of pick swaps.

A 2017 second-round pick out of Ashland, Shaheen appeared in 27 games with 26 receptions for 249 yards and four touchdowns in three years with the Bears. In his two seasons with the Dolphins, Shaneen appeared in 28 games, recording 24 receptions for 260 yards with three scores.

Moving Shaheen clears a logjam the Dolphins had at the tight end position. Behind Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, Miami also has second-year player Hunter Long, special teams ace Cethan Carter and rookie Tanner Conner. The Dolphins could look to keep Gesicki, Smythe, Long, and Carter this year, with Conner a potential practice squad developmental player.

Miami returns to their training camp practices tomorrow with the first of two workouts with the Buccaneers. Practice begins at 10 a.m. Eastern; Buccaneers season ticket holders and the media will be allowed to view the practice.