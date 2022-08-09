YES! The Dolphins should call the Chicago Bears about a trade for linebacker Roquan Smith

Usually, when a player is released or on the trade block, Miami Dolphins fans come from all over the globe to state their case as to why Player A would be a valuable investment for their favorite team.

I’m guilty of it.

I sometimes tag the main account on Twitter or post an image of general manager Chris Grier on the phone. It’s what I do. But sometimes, nothing needs to be said because the player in discussion is #elite at their position.

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith fits that mold. He’s a three-down linebacker that can do everything — and now — he officially wants out of Chicago. Here’s the official press release from Roquan Smith, first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Bears All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

Originally drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft (8th-overall), the former Georgia Bulldog combined for 524 tackles and 14 sacks in his four seasons with the Bears. He also recorded 17 pass breakups and five interceptions.

I was a big fan of Roquan Smith during the pre-draft process. Here is an article I wrote back in 2018 that showcases some of his #elite traits. He is an exceptional talent, which begs the question, could the Dolphins pull off a trade for Smith?

We know there’s a need on the roster at linebacker — despite the team using their third-round pick on Channing Tindall. They also decided to run it back with the usual suspects. But while I am a fan of Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, and Sam Eguavoen, Smith is an entirely different breed. And I’m already starting to get goosebumps thinking about Jerome Baker and Roquan Smith in the middle of Miami’s defense for years to come.

The starting point is rumored to be a first-round pick, which would’ve been a resounding ‘yes’ a week ago. But now, I’m not sure Chris Grier would even consider moving San Francisco’s first. Not that I don’t think Smith is worth it. In my opinion, he’s worth a first and then some.

One thing that may help Miami is Chicago’s need for a wide receiver. The Dolphins have two in Lynn Bowden Jr. and Preston Williams, both receivers are reportedly on the block. But it would take much more than that to land a whale like Smith.

The other glaring issue is money.

Smith appears determined to be one of the league’s highest-paid linebackers— can Miami really afford to do that with everything else they have going on? After all, it’s only a matter of time before Christian Wilkins gets a new deal and some of Miami’s other young playmakers. Can they possibly pay Smith the type of money he seeks?!

Probably not. But I firmly believe that the salary cap isn’t real, and teams always find creative ways around it. It’s time for the Dolphins to be one of those teams.

So pick up the phone, Chris Grier, and — at the very least — give Ryan Poles a call.

What are your thoughts on linebacker Roquan Smith? Should the Dolphins pick up the phone and call? Would you be willing to make Smith one of the league’s highest-paid linebackers? What do you think a team will need to give up to land Chicago’s talented linebacker? Let us know in the comments section below!