Report: Dolphins shopping Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden, Jr.

The unicorn could be disappearing from South Florida. Well, more than it already has. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams has expressed frustration at his apparent lack of opportunity early in the team’s 2022 training camp period. A player who has flashed star potential at times since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Williams can make great plays. The problem is, he also disappears for long stretches of time, whether buried on the depth chart, unable to get open on the field, or struggling with injuries, Williams has yet to put everything consistently together to force the coaching staff to give him more playing time.

During camp, he is stuck behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Cedric Wilson, Jr., while players like Erik Ezukanma, Trent Sherfield, Mahamed Sanu, and Braylon Sanders seem to be passing him on the depth chart. “I just feel like I’m not getting the opportunities that I deserve, simply scripted-wise, not being on the field-wise,” Williams told the media last week.

Now it appears Williams’ playing time with the Dolphins might not just be reduced, but it might be coming to an end. According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Dolphins have contacted other teams about potentially trading Williams. Miami has also included wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr., in the conversations.

Williams caught 32 passes in eight games for Miami as a rookie, gaining 428 yards with three touchdowns, but an ACL tear ended his season early. In 2020, he again played in eight games, but saw his totals drop to 18 receptions for 288 yards with four touchdowns. A foot injury ended his sophomore season prematurely. Last year, he appeared in eight games, but only caught six passes for 71 yards.

Bowden was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. He was listed as a running back, but the Kentucky quarterback was seen as a potential utility player, able to work in multiple roles in an offense. The Dolphins traded for Bowden just after the start of the season and he appeared in 10 games as a rookie, catching 28 passes for 211 yards while carrying the ball nine times for 32 yards. His sophomore season was over before it began, with the receiver landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury during the Dolphins’ joint training camp practices with the Atlanta Falcons.

With the depth Miami has at wide receiver this summer, they are likely just looking to see if they can pick up any sort of asset in exchange for a wide receiver on the bubble of their roster. Maybe the Dolphins are in an either/or kind of situation with the team looking to deal one of the players, then keep the other. Maybe both players are on their way out of South Florida. Whatever the case, the Dolphins seem to be making a play early in camp to thin out some of the backlog at wide receiver they have.