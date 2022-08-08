Dolphins visit with trio of offensive lineman with center Michael Deiter sidelined with injury

With center Michael Deiter sidelined with a foot injury, the Miami Dolphins worked out a trio of offensive lineman on Sunday.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Miami worked out centers Cohl Cabral, Jake Lacina, and Cole Toner.

Miami’s projected starting center is currently the only healthy ‘center’ on the roster — and that’s veteran Connor Williams. The 25-year-old offensive lineman from Texas signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason. And after playing solid at left guard for most of his career, the Dolphins obviously decided to move him to center. But don’t fret; McDaniel has success transitioning guards to center.

Here’s what head coach Mike McDaniel said about transitioning guards to centers late last week.

“What’s cool is we have a plethora of offensive line coaches as you guys know, but I have firsthand experience with (Offensive Assistant) Mike Person as a player doing the same thing. Those are things that definitely come to – aren’t lost and that you’re thinking about, so it’s been cool. A little known fact, (Offensive Coordinator) Frank Smith was a center for Ben Roethlisberger in college. We have a good amount of center experience within our coaching staff and that is something I think players can really lean on and is very helpful, and that’s why I haven’t really been that concerned about it because I do have history with moving guards to center and understand the little bumps in the road along the process.”

And here’s a little background on the three free agent centers the Miami Dolphins worked out on Sunday.

Cohl Cabral

After signing with the St. Louis Rams in 2020, Cohl Cabral bounced around from a few teams playing for the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings before spending the 2021 NFL season on the New Orleans Saints practice squad. He worked out for the Dolphins on Wednesday along with two other centers.

Jake Lacina

Lacina spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and, most recently, the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. Like Cabral, he’s another young offensive lineman that could bring added depth to Miami’s offensive line — or at the very least — another center to compete this offseason.

Cole Toner

Unlike Cabral and Lacina, Toner has experience in the NFL — appearing in 13 games throughout his NFL career (3 starts). Toner, 28, was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals (Practice Squad), New England Patriots (Practice Squad), Los Angeles Chargers (Practice Squad), and most recently, the Houston Texans.

No signing is imminent, but anyone with two working eyeballs can see the Dolphins need help at center. Maybe, it’s one of the players they worked out on Sunday. Or maybe, it’s time for Chris Grier to call up free agent center J. C Tretter — or not, I don’t know.

What are your thoughts on Connor Williams as the Miami Dolphins starting center in 2022? Are you concerned with Michael Deiter's foot injury? Is there a free agent on the open market you want the Dolphins to sign? Let us know in the comments section below!