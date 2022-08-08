Dolphins release first depth chart ahead of Saturday’s week one preseason matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the 2022 NFL preseason a short time ago. And although everything should be taken with a grain of salt this early on, there were a few positions that made me do a double take.

But first, here’s a look at the Miami Dolphins’ week one preseason depth chart vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me reiterate, IT’S THE FIRST DEPTH CHART OF THE PRESEASON, SO DON’T LOSE YOUR MIND.

The first thing I noticed — and was intrigued by — was the two starting running backs. This depth chart lists two RB1s. And while the money points towards Chase Edmonds as the de-facto RB1 — it looks like McDaniel will list both as starters, for now. This competition is intriguing and worth monitoring as training camp and preseason progresses.

Next, EDGE Melvin Ingram is listed as the team’s starting outside linebacker over Andrew Van Ginkel. Again, take everything with a grain of salt, but Ingram wasted no time making his presence felt.

Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, and Miami’s $120M star wide receiver Tyreek Hill are listed as Miami’s return men. This makes me feel queasy like Joe Philbin, but I’ll survive. As of now, Mostert and Waddle will return kicks, with Hill slated as the team’s No.1 punt returner.

Miami’s offensive line depth chart looks pretty standard — and what we’ve come to expect based on training camp tweets. I don’t like to see Solomon Kindley get lost in the fold, but it appears that may be where things are headed.

Tight end Adam Shaheen appears to be falling off the depth chart, with Cethan Carter and Hunter Long listed above him.

As for the 2022 NFL Draft class, we should expect a heavy helping of rookie linebacker Channing Tindall and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma on Saturday. Eazy - E has had an impressive camp but is listed a little down the depth chart. I guess they hope to showcase Preston Williams or Lynn Bowden Jr. — two players who have recently been linked in trade talks.

Linebacker Channing Tindal is third on the depth chart, but that’s to be expected for a young player. Both players will have a chance to see how they match up when they’re not competing vs. their own.

Last but certainly not least is the way Miami’s secondary is starting to take shape. With Byron Jones sidelined, Noah Igbinoghene and Nik Needham should get more reps on the outside. It’s also interesting to see Keion Crossen listed behind Xavien Howard. Sheldrick Redwine backs up Jevon Holland, and Eric Rowe is currently No.2 behind Brandon Jones.



TLDR: I’m intrigued with the first depth chart under head coach Mike McDaniel. But as always, don’t put too much stock into where your favorite player is listed. It doesn’t mean much until the third and final preseason game.

The Dolphins will hold joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 11th and 12th. The kickoff for their week one preseason matchup is 7:30 PM EST on Saturday.

