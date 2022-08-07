8/7/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; The best cornerback in the NFL joins the party!

It may be Sunday, but the Miami Dolphins certainly are not resting - not with the preseason (and regular season) quickly approaching! Another day meant another training camp practice which, in turn, meant another day where a member of our Dolphins was awarded the orange practice jersey - a jersey given to the previous practice session’s best performer.

Who was wearing the orange threads today?

The best cornerback in the NFL - don’t worry about what Madden says - was rocking the orange jersey today! It was Xavien Howard’s first time being awarded the orange jersey this offseason.

How has Howard been performing during training camp? Just ask Dolphins All-Pro wide-receiver, Tyreek Hill, who had some hilarious words to say when asked what it was like going up against Howard since Hill joined the Dolphins a few months ago.

“I’m really sick of going against X! He’s been locking me up in practice!”

Iron sharpens iron, and when two elite players like Xavien Howard and Tyreek Hill are facing off in practice every day, the Dolphins win either way.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins Training Camp 10 Xavien Howard

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!