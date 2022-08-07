 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

8/7/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; The best cornerback in the NFL joins the party!

By Marek Brave
/ new
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

It may be Sunday, but the Miami Dolphins certainly are not resting - not with the preseason (and regular season) quickly approaching! Another day meant another training camp practice which, in turn, meant another day where a member of our Dolphins was awarded the orange practice jersey - a jersey given to the previous practice session’s best performer.

Who was wearing the orange threads today?

The best cornerback in the NFL - don’t worry about what Madden says - was rocking the orange jersey today! It was Xavien Howard’s first time being awarded the orange jersey this offseason.

How has Howard been performing during training camp? Just ask Dolphins All-Pro wide-receiver, Tyreek Hill, who had some hilarious words to say when asked what it was like going up against Howard since Hill joined the Dolphins a few months ago.

“I’m really sick of going against X! He’s been locking me up in practice!”

Iron sharpens iron, and when two elite players like Xavien Howard and Tyreek Hill are facing off in practice every day, the Dolphins win either way.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips
OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa
OTA 3 Zach Sieler
OTA 4 Christian Wilkins
OTA 5 Robert Hunt
Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts
Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland
OTA 6 Tyreek Hill
OTA 7 Raekwon Davis
OTA 8 River Cracraft
Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle
Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill
Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler
Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa
Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel
Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins
Training Camp 10 Xavien Howard

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

Loading comments...