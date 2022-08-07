Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Twitter updates from practice ten

The Miami Dolphins head back out to the practice field today for another 2022 training camp workout. Today’s practice is open to season ticket members, so there will be fans in the stands this morning. This is the team’s tenth practice and their final practice open to fans in the early part of camp. They will next have fans at their practices on August 24 and 25 when they host joint sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After today’s practice, the Dolphins will be preparing to move operations up to Tampa, where they will take part in joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 10 and 11. The Buccaneers will have those practices open to their season ticket holders.

Following the two practices with the Buccaneers, the two teams will have an off day, then face off in the preseason opener for both teams.

Miami’s preseason will then continue on August 20 as they host the Las Vegas Raiders. It will conclude on August 27 with the Eagles in Miami.

