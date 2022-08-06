8/6/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Christian Wilkins joins the TWO-TIME Winner’s Club!

With each passing day in the month of August, and each day of training camp practice for the Miami Dolphins, we move one step closer to our beloved football team playing meaningful football come the start of the regular season. But before we can begin to talk Week One, we must get through the rest of the offseason.

The Fins took the field on Saturday morning in front of a house packed with Dolphins fans. But it was one Fins player who was singled out for being the previous practice session’s best performer...

@cwilkins42 is wearing the Orange Jersey today!!



… so you already know @HamiltonMusical is gonna be blasting on the aux today pic.twitter.com/LMAicMcwUt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 6, 2022

The man decked out in the bright orange threads this go around was none other than defensive tackle, Christian Wilkins!

It was Wilkins’ second time being awarded the orange practice jersey - his first since OTA sessions. At the time of this writing, there has been no confirmation, but it is a safe assumption that plenty of Disney tunes were played, as well as music from the Broadway smash hit, Hamilton!

It is no secret that Miami wants to lock Christian Wilkins up with a long-term contract, and they’d be wise to do so before his price-tag gets even pricier. Wilkins has been one of the stand-out players on defense this offseason, according to almost every media member in attendance.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!