 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

8/6/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Christian Wilkins joins the TWO-TIME Winner’s Club!

By Marek Brave
/ new
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

With each passing day in the month of August, and each day of training camp practice for the Miami Dolphins, we move one step closer to our beloved football team playing meaningful football come the start of the regular season. But before we can begin to talk Week One, we must get through the rest of the offseason.

The Fins took the field on Saturday morning in front of a house packed with Dolphins fans. But it was one Fins player who was singled out for being the previous practice session’s best performer...

The man decked out in the bright orange threads this go around was none other than defensive tackle, Christian Wilkins!

It was Wilkins’ second time being awarded the orange practice jersey - his first since OTA sessions. At the time of this writing, there has been no confirmation, but it is a safe assumption that plenty of Disney tunes were played, as well as music from the Broadway smash hit, Hamilton!

It is no secret that Miami wants to lock Christian Wilkins up with a long-term contract, and they’d be wise to do so before his price-tag gets even pricier. Wilkins has been one of the stand-out players on defense this offseason, according to almost every media member in attendance.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips
OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa
OTA 3 Zach Sieler
OTA 4 Christian Wilkins
OTA 5 Robert Hunt
Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts
Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland
OTA 6 Tyreek Hill
OTA 7 Raekwon Davis
OTA 8 River Cracraft
Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle
Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill
Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler
Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa
Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel
Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

Loading comments...