Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Twitter updates from practice nine

Running late this morning, so not a lot of intro to today’s article. The Miami Dolphins are back on the practice field this morning for their ninth practice of the 2022 training camp. Today’s practice is open to the public, allowing fans to get a look at the team. This is the last public practice for the team until August 24 and 25, during which they will host the Philadelphia Eagles in joint practices.

We will continue to get updates during Miami’s practices from the media as they are allowed to observe, but the fans will not be in the stands.

Feel free to discuss the practice and everything going on using the comments at the bottom of the article. If you know of someone who needs to be added to the Twitter list, please let us know so we can make sure they are included in tomorrow’s list.

Apologies on it being late today, but let’s get to the updates. Here is today’s Twitter list.