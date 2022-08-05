 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

8/5/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Andrew Van Ginkel wears orange for the first time

By Josh Houtz
/ new
NFL: OCT 24 Falcons at Dolphins Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins had a day off on Thursday, so fans were losing their minds wondering who would be next in line to wear the highly sought-after orange jersey. On Tuesday, Defensive lineman Zach Seiler wore the jersey, followed by QB1 Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday.

Today, Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was spotted wearing the iconic orange practice jersey. And one can only assume his playlist consisted of a heavy helping of Guns ‘N Roses, Iron Maiden, and maybe some AC/DC.

In 2021, Van Ginkel recorded 71 total tackles and four sacks for the Dolphins. This season, AVG will hope to elevate his game to the next level. Not only because he needs to earn valuable reps over some of Miami’s other pass-rushers, but because he’s headed into a contract year. And if he’s hoping to maximize his value with the Dolphins — or any other team — he will want to prove he’s a critical piece in Josh Boyer’s defense.

Landing the orange jersey before some of the other pass-rushers on the roster is the first step in AVG’s breakout (?) 2022 Season.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips
OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa
OTA 3 Zach Sieler
OTA 4 Christian Wilkins
OTA 5 Robert Hunt
Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts
Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland
OTA 6 Tyreek Hill
OTA 7 Raekwon Davis
OTA 8 River Cracraft
Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle
Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill
Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler
Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa

What are your thoughts on outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel earing the orange MVP practice jersey? What type of role will AVG have this season? Do you think the Miami Dolphins will sign Van Ginkel to a new deal in the offseason? Let us know in the comments section below!

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

Loading comments...