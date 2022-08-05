8/5/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Andrew Van Ginkel wears orange for the first time

The Miami Dolphins had a day off on Thursday, so fans were losing their minds wondering who would be next in line to wear the highly sought-after orange jersey. On Tuesday, Defensive lineman Zach Seiler wore the jersey, followed by QB1 Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday.

Today, Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was spotted wearing the iconic orange practice jersey. And one can only assume his playlist consisted of a heavy helping of Guns ‘N Roses, Iron Maiden, and maybe some AC/DC.

@AndrewVanGinkel puttin’ in the work in the Orange Jersey!! pic.twitter.com/00n9dy5J0v — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 5, 2022

In 2021, Van Ginkel recorded 71 total tackles and four sacks for the Dolphins. This season, AVG will hope to elevate his game to the next level. Not only because he needs to earn valuable reps over some of Miami’s other pass-rushers, but because he’s headed into a contract year. And if he’s hoping to maximize his value with the Dolphins — or any other team — he will want to prove he’s a critical piece in Josh Boyer’s defense.

Landing the orange jersey before some of the other pass-rushers on the roster is the first step in AVG’s breakout (?) 2022 Season.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa

