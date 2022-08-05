Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Twitter updates from practice eight

The Miami Dolphins return from their off day on Thursday to get back on the practice field today.

The Miami Dolphins are back on the practice field for the seventh time during their 2022 training camp. Today’s practice is again open to the public, the third of eight workouts fans will get to see. This is the final stretch of practices for the team before they head to Tampa for joint workouts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the first preseason game of the year.

Today, tomorrow, and Sunday’s practices are all open to the public, allowing fans to get a look at the team. We have seen highlight performances from both the offense and defense so far this summer, and those will hopefully continue throughout the rest of training camp on to the season.

Miami will also hold open practices on August 24 and 25, during which they will host the Philadelphia Eagles in joint practices.

Feel free to discuss the practice and everything going on using the comments at the bottom of the article. If you know of someone who needs to be added to the Twitter list, please let us know so we can make sure they are included in tomorrow’s list.

Now on to today’s Twitter list.