2022 Hall of Fame Game Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Thread & Game Information

After what may have seemed like forever for some if not most NFL fans the NFL season is finally back, well at least the preseason is back, kicking off with this evening's annual Hall Of Fame game. This year's annual game features the Jacksonville Jaguars versus the Las Vegas Raiders. As with most preseason games we can expect to see many of the star players from each team on the sidelines for most of if not the entirety of the game. The lack of star power coupled with a watered-down game plan makes this game little more than an exhibition game for the fans but serves as a very real chance for rookies and roster bubble players to show their respective coaching staff what they can do when playing at full game speed. Even if it’s not the most exciting game to watch it’s at least football again!

