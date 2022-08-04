Hall of Fame Game 2022 Raiders vs. Jaguars: How to stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The calendar has turned and we have football. The 2022 NFL Preseason kicks off tonight with the Hall of Fame game featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders. This is the first of four preseason games for both teams, so do not expect to see the major starts of either club for long - or at all - tonight. It may be a little watered down, but it is football.

Both teams come into the 2022 season with new head coaches. The Jaguars are ushering in the Doug Pederson era, trying to push away the memories of short-tenured Urban Meyer. The Raiders went through their own chaos last year when Jon Gruden resigned after a series of misogynistic and racist emails were released. Now, Josh McDaniels looks to add some stability to the club.

Here is everything you need to know to watch tonight’s game

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Hall of Fame Game - Preseason

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET, Aug. 4, 2022

Where is the game?

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

How can I watch the game?

NBC

Who is the broadcast team?

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

Westwood One Sports

Who will broadcast the game on national radio?

Scott Graham, James Lofton

Who is the referee for the game?

Carl Cheffers

What are the current betting odds?

Raiders -2.5

O/U: 30.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What will the weather be like for the game?

Potential Thunderstorms, 79°F degrees

