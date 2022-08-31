 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Dolphins Injury News: Jaylen Waddle spotted at practice; reporters uncertain of participation level

By Marek Brave
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Jaylen Waddle is on week three of an undisclosed lower body injury which has caused him to miss multiple training camp practices, including joint-practice against the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as preseason games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Eagles.

Head Coach, Mike McDaniel, has expressed little concern regarding Waddle’s injury and has said he’s optimistic that the second-year wideout will be able to suit up for Miami’s week one contest. Unfortunately, McDaniel expressed that same optimism with CB Byron Jones before the team placed Jones on the injured reserve list, sidelining the defender for Miami’s first four games this season.

However, today, Waddle returned to practice - at least in some capacity. Reports were mixed on how much he participated.

However, as spotted by Bobby Shouse in pictures released by the Miami Herald, Waddle has shed the compression sleeve he’s been seen wearing at practice for multiple weeks.

One would hope that is a good sign as the Dolphins are preparing for their regular season opener at home against the New England Patriots. Jaylen Waddle looks to form one of the most exciting duos in the NFL at wide-receiver as he takes the field with All-Pro addition, Tyreek Hill, who was acquired via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs in March.

He’ll need to avoid a setback in order to make that dream a reality, however.

