Miami Dolphins Injury News: Jaylen Waddle spotted at practice; reporters uncertain of participation level

Jaylen Waddle is on week three of an undisclosed lower body injury which has caused him to miss multiple training camp practices, including joint-practice against the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as preseason games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Eagles.

Head Coach, Mike McDaniel, has expressed little concern regarding Waddle’s injury and has said he’s optimistic that the second-year wideout will be able to suit up for Miami’s week one contest. Unfortunately, McDaniel expressed that same optimism with CB Byron Jones before the team placed Jones on the injured reserve list, sidelining the defender for Miami’s first four games this season.

However, today, Waddle returned to practice - at least in some capacity. Reports were mixed on how much he participated.

Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard and Keion Crossen back at practice today. Not sure how much Waddle ultimately did, though.



Andrew Van Ginkel, Nik Needham, Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem not seen. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 31, 2022

Was dressed like he’s been the last few days and then didn’t seen him for individual drills https://t.co/RJv3vmKVCg — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 31, 2022

However, as spotted by Bobby Shouse in pictures released by the Miami Herald, Waddle has shed the compression sleeve he’s been seen wearing at practice for multiple weeks.

Jaylen Waddle with no compression sleeve at practice today #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/DjxxBL147j — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) August 31, 2022

One would hope that is a good sign as the Dolphins are preparing for their regular season opener at home against the New England Patriots. Jaylen Waddle looks to form one of the most exciting duos in the NFL at wide-receiver as he takes the field with All-Pro addition, Tyreek Hill, who was acquired via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs in March.

He’ll need to avoid a setback in order to make that dream a reality, however.