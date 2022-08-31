Sony Michel signing with Chargers day after Miami roster cut

The Miami Dolphins released running back Sony Michel in their final round of roster cuts on Tuesday. The move came somewhat as a surprise at it appeared Michel had a good chance at making the roster after signing with the team as a free agent this offseason. However, after a training camp where he never really flashed anything spectacular, Miami decided to move on from the veteran while keeping Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostertm, Myles Gaskin, and Salvon Ahmed.

Michel is now a free agent and can sign anywhere. It did not take long for him to find a new home.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday, Michel is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michel was a first round pick of the New England Patriots in 2018, joining them out of Georgia. In three seasons with the Patriots, he rushed for 2,292 yards on 535 carriers with 14 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 258 yards with another score. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2021 season and he carried the ball 208 times last year for 845 yards with four touchdowns, along with 21 receptions for 128 yards and a score.

With the Chargers, Michel could earn the backup role behind Austin Ekeler.

