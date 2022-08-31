Former Miami Dolphins wide-receivers, Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr., clear waivers; DT Benito Jones claimed by Detroit Lions

On Wednesday at 12 p.m. (eastern time), waiver wire claims were announced for the National Football League one day after all teams were tasked with trimming their rosters down to 53 players. With the copious amount of cuts that took place, a giant pool of discarded players were available to all 32 NFL clubs.

As the waiver wire announcement was made, Dolphins fans were curious to see who Miami would claim. Well, as it turned out, the Dolphins did not claim anyone - or at the very least, they were not awarded anyone.

Curiously enough, however, of Miami’s cuts, only one player was claimed by another squad. That player was defensive tackle, Benito Jones, who was claimed by the Detroit Lions.

Two major names who were not claimed by any other teams were wide receivers, Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. Speculation was running wild about both of the players, as trade talks surrounding each had been reported for days leading up to cut-day. However, both receivers made it through waivers and are now free to sign with any team they’d like.

Williams was reportedly very unhappy with his lack of opportunities with the Miami Dolphins, so it seems unlikely that we’ll see the man nicknamed “The Unicorn” back in the orange and aqua threads, however Lynn Bowden Jr. seemed to have remained positive while also contributing significantly during Miami’s preseason contests - scoring multiple touchdowns during the exhibition games. It is possible that either - or both - could be signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad.

____

Do you want to see either Preston Williams or Lynn Bowden Jr. back with the Miami Dolphins in some capacity this year? Are you surprised that Miami didn’t claim anyone off of waivers? What positions do you hope the Dolphins address before their regular season game week one against the New England Patriots? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13. Fins up!