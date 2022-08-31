PHINSIDER RADIO | Byron Jones to the PUP List, a recap of the Eagles’ game and the Miami Dolphins finalize their 53-man roster

Over the last 48 hours, Jake Mendel and I have been busy recording back-to-back podcasts.

Here’s what you can expect in this week’s episodes!

In the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake and I break down the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster, examine what Byron Jones’ absence will mean to Miami’s secondary, keeping three quarterbacks, and everything in between!

NEW @thephinsider radio



in the latest episode of SBNation's @miamidolphins podcast, @jmendel94 & i talk byron jones to the list, alec lindstrom , the big , LBJ & cut, 5 TEs, 3 QBs & everything in between.#finsup



|https://t.co/MtKFd61z1C

|https://t.co/VxzL5em1Pm pic.twitter.com/Hp88E0Wki9 — josh houtz (@houtz) August 31, 2022

First, Jake and I discuss the unfortunate news that Byron Jones is headed to the PUP List. What does this mean for Miami’s banged-up secondary? Should we be concerned with how challenging Miami’s first four games are?

Next, we examine Miami’s final 53-man roster. Should the team have kept Solomon Kindley? What about Lynn Bowden Jr. or River Cracraft? Do Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed both deserve roster spots? Is it a surprise that the team kept five tight ends? What about five wide receivers? Finally, Skylar Thompson got a roster spot. Should the Dolphins have used that to fill another area of weakness?

All this and so much more are in the latest episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh show!

Oh, and for those who missed our recap of the Philadelphia Eagles game and our predictions for several of Miami’s roster cuts, look no further than the link below!

Thank you, and as always, #FinsUp.