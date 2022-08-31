Miami Dolphins roster cuts 2022: Grade the 53-man roster

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
The Miami Dolphins dropped from the preseason limit of 80 players on Tuesday to the NFL’s regular season 53-man roster limit. The team made some surprise moves, they moved some players to reserve lists limiting their ability to play early in the season, and they kept some developmental players. They have incredible depth in some positions, with some question marks in others.
But what do the fans think of the Dolphins’ 53-man roster? In our latest SB Nation Reacts polls brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, we ask for your grade on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster. We also want to know where you think the strength of the Dolphins’ 2022 roster is.
You can check out the team’s 53-man roster below, followed by your chance to vote for the grade you would give the team and which position group is the strongest.
Dolphins 53-man roster
Quarterbacks (3)
Teddy Bridgewater
Tua Tagovailoa
Skylar Thompson
Running backs (4)
Salvon Ahmed
Chase Edmonds
Myles Gaskin
Raheem Mostert
Fullback (1)
Alec Ingold
Tight ends (5)
Cethan Carter
Tanner Conner
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Long
Durham Smythe
Wide receivers (5)
Erik Ezukanma
Tyreek Hill
Trent Sherfield
Jaylen Waddle
Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
Offensive linemen (8)
Terron Armstead
Michael Deiter
Liam Eichenberg
Robert Hunt
Austin Jackson
Robert Jones
Greg Little
Connor Williams
Defensive linemen (5)
Raekwon Davis
John Jenkins
Emmanuel Ogbah
Zach Sieler
Christian Wilkins
Linebackers (9)
Jerome Baker
Sam Eguavoen
Trey Flowers
Melvin Ingram
Jaelan Phillips
Duke Riley
Elandon Roberts
Channing Tindall
Andrew Van Ginkel
Cornerbacks (5)
Xavien Howard
Noah Igbinoghene
Kader Kohou
Nik Needham
Keion Crossen
Safeties (5)
Elijah Campbell
Clayton Fejedelem
Jevon Holland
Brandon Jones
Eric Rowe
Punter (1)
Thomas Morstead
Kicker (1)
Jason Sanders
Long Snapper (1)
Blake Ferguson
Loading comments...