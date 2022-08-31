Miami Dolphins roster cuts 2022: Grade the 53-man roster

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Miami Dolphins dropped from the preseason limit of 80 players on Tuesday to the NFL’s regular season 53-man roster limit. The team made some surprise moves, they moved some players to reserve lists limiting their ability to play early in the season, and they kept some developmental players. They have incredible depth in some positions, with some question marks in others.

But what do the fans think of the Dolphins’ 53-man roster? In our latest SB Nation Reacts polls brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, we ask for your grade on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster. We also want to know where you think the strength of the Dolphins’ 2022 roster is.

You can check out the team’s 53-man roster below, followed by your chance to vote for the grade you would give the team and which position group is the strongest.

Dolphins 53-man roster

Quarterbacks (3)

Teddy Bridgewater

Tua Tagovailoa

Skylar Thompson

Running backs (4)

Salvon Ahmed

Chase Edmonds

Myles Gaskin

Raheem Mostert

Fullback (1)

Alec Ingold

Tight ends (5)

Cethan Carter

Tanner Conner

Mike Gesicki

Hunter Long

Durham Smythe

Wide receivers (5)

Erik Ezukanma

Tyreek Hill

Trent Sherfield

Jaylen Waddle

Cedrick Wilson, Jr.

Offensive linemen (8)

Terron Armstead

Michael Deiter

Liam Eichenberg

Robert Hunt

Austin Jackson

Robert Jones

Greg Little

Connor Williams

Defensive linemen (5)

Raekwon Davis

John Jenkins

Emmanuel Ogbah

Zach Sieler

Christian Wilkins

Linebackers (9)

Jerome Baker

Sam Eguavoen

Trey Flowers

Melvin Ingram

Jaelan Phillips

Duke Riley

Elandon Roberts

Channing Tindall

Andrew Van Ginkel

Cornerbacks (5)

Xavien Howard

Noah Igbinoghene

Kader Kohou

Nik Needham

Keion Crossen

Safeties (5)

Elijah Campbell

Clayton Fejedelem

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Eric Rowe

Punter (1)

Thomas Morstead

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

Long Snapper (1)

Blake Ferguson