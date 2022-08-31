Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Mac Jones talks changes within the Patriots offense - Pats Pulpit
Jones shared his thoughts on New England’s offense on Monday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Thoughts From the Jets Preseason Finale vs. the Giants - Gang Green Nation
The 2022 preseason is now history. Before we completely put it into the rear view mirror, here are some scattered thoughts I have from the game.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Without civil lawsuit, Matt Araiza would still be the Bills punter - Buffalo Rumblings
Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott spoke Saturday evening
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens Mascot, Poe, suffers possible torn ACL in youth football game - Baltimore Beatdown
"Poe" returned before the games’ end
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers find themselves in an awkward spot with Najee Harris’ injury - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers said he had his foot stepped on, Harris said something different Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Brandon Allen reminds everyone he can be a dependable backup - Cincy Jungle
Allen and Jake Browning have both had solid preseason efforts.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns escape injury bug (mostly) in final preseason game - Dawgs By Nature
Wyatt Teller and Grant Delpit both left Saturday’s game with injuries but are expected to be ready for the season opener.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Texans vs. 49ers: Which Offensive Players Stood Out? - Battle Red Blog
Which players stood out on the Houston Texans offense against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Malik Willis can do some crazy things Titans - Music City Miracles
Mike Herndon said it perfectly in the tweet you will see below. Last night was (hopefully) the last time we get to see Willis until the 2023 preseason. Ryan Tannehill is and should be the Tennessee...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell tabs Jaguars as a Team Likely To Improve in 2022 - Big Cat Country
Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently published his annual Five NFL Teams Most Likely to Improve article. For at least the third time in the past six years, Barnwell listed the Jacksonville Jaguars as one...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
What to expect this season: Tight ends - Stampede Blue
Throughout this series, I will outline what my best, middle, and worst case scenario is for each position group on the Colts. Today is Tight End.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett explains mindset heading into Week 1 - Mile High Report
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has a plan for the team heading into Week 1.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Herbert ranked among league’s best in several key traits - Bolts From The Blue
Can anyone say they’re surprised?
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Derek Carr, Davante Adams are dominant duo - Silver And Black Pride
It was a glimpse, but what the Derek Carr-Davante Adams connection did in the New England joint practices is encouraging
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
ESPN top 100 names Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as the league’s best player - Arrowhead Pride
If you believe certain Kansas City players were ranked incorrectly in the NFL top 100 ranking, there’s good news.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Darius Slayton trade rumors: Giants reportedly receiving interest in WR - Big Blue View
The receiver could be on his way out of town
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
The most important preseason play speaks loudly about Jalen Hurts - Bleeding Green Nation
There’s something to be said for how much the Eagles support their starting quarterback.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Maybe we get to see the ‘Tony Pollard as receiver’ story come true - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys really do need to figure out a way to get the ball in Tony Pollard’s hands.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Washington RB Brian Robinson shot in attempted carjacking in DC - Hogs Haven
He’s reportedly in stable condition
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Aaron Rodgers’ 3 hour podcast with Joe Rogan, recapped - Acme Packing Company
We all knew they were going to hop on the mic eventually.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
NFL roster cuts: Detroit Lions cutting backup quarterback Tim Boyle - Pride Of Detroit
The Detroit Lions have reduced their roster down to two quarterbacks, following Tim Boyle’s exit from the roster.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2022 Bears Quarterbacks: Better, worse, or push compared to a year ago - Windy City Gridiron
In this Bears’ position-by-position roundtable, the WCG staff will give their take on if the position group has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Report: Vikings “listening to offers” for RB Alexander Mattison - Daily Norseman
A mild surprise
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
UPDATE: Trevor Penning to need surgery, out indefinitely - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints could be without their first round offensive tackle for the start of the season
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons-Jaguars: 5 takeaways from Atlanta’s promising win - The Falcoholic
The Falcons ended the preseason on a high note, and we’ve got some quick thoughts about it.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers trade for WR Laviska Shenault Jr - Cat Scratch Reader
Panthers make a deal to shore up their skill positions on the eve of roster cuts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs News: Injuries to Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett not serious - Bucs Nation
Sigh of relief if reports stand true.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers restructure Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million to be Trey Lance’s backup - Niners Nation
Garoppolo can make $10 million more in incentives. Jimmy’s new cap number is around $8.5 million
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals Mega Millions Mesh - Revenge of the Birds
Background: Aug 8, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, U.S.; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) catches a pass during training camp at State Farm Stadium. NFL Cardinals Practice (Michael...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Pete Carroll confirms Geno Smith will be Seahawks’ Week 1 starting quarterback - Field Gulls
The quarterback competition (that never really was?) is over.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Los Angeles Rams lose to Bengals: Stock Up, Stock Down at preseason end - Turf Show Times
Keir Thomas shined against the Bengals while the running backs struggled
Loading comments...