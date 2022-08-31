Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Mac Jones talks changes within the Patriots offense - Pats Pulpit

Jones shared his thoughts on New England’s offense on Monday.





Thoughts From the Jets Preseason Finale vs. the Giants - Gang Green Nation

The 2022 preseason is now history. Before we completely put it into the rear view mirror, here are some scattered thoughts I have from the game.





Without civil lawsuit, Matt Araiza would still be the Bills punter - Buffalo Rumblings

Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott spoke Saturday evening

AFC NORTH:

Ravens Mascot, Poe, suffers possible torn ACL in youth football game - Baltimore Beatdown

"Poe" returned before the games’ end





Steelers find themselves in an awkward spot with Najee Harris’ injury - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers said he had his foot stepped on, Harris said something different Sunday.





Brandon Allen reminds everyone he can be a dependable backup - Cincy Jungle

Allen and Jake Browning have both had solid preseason efforts.





Cleveland Browns escape injury bug (mostly) in final preseason game - Dawgs By Nature

Wyatt Teller and Grant Delpit both left Saturday’s game with injuries but are expected to be ready for the season opener.

AFC SOUTH:

Texans vs. 49ers: Which Offensive Players Stood Out? - Battle Red Blog

Which players stood out on the Houston Texans offense against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night?





Malik Willis can do some crazy things Titans - Music City Miracles

Mike Herndon said it perfectly in the tweet you will see below. Last night was (hopefully) the last time we get to see Willis until the 2023 preseason. Ryan Tannehill is and should be the Tennessee...





ESPN’s Bill Barnwell tabs Jaguars as a Team Likely To Improve in 2022 - Big Cat Country

Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently published his annual Five NFL Teams Most Likely to Improve article. For at least the third time in the past six years, Barnwell listed the Jacksonville Jaguars as one...





What to expect this season: Tight ends - Stampede Blue

Throughout this series, I will outline what my best, middle, and worst case scenario is for each position group on the Colts. Today is Tight End.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett explains mindset heading into Week 1 - Mile High Report

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has a plan for the team heading into Week 1.





Chargers News: Herbert ranked among league’s best in several key traits - Bolts From The Blue

Can anyone say they’re surprised?





Raiders news: Derek Carr, Davante Adams are dominant duo - Silver And Black Pride

It was a glimpse, but what the Derek Carr-Davante Adams connection did in the New England joint practices is encouraging





ESPN top 100 names Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as the league’s best player - Arrowhead Pride

If you believe certain Kansas City players were ranked incorrectly in the NFL top 100 ranking, there’s good news.

NFC EAST:

Darius Slayton trade rumors: Giants reportedly receiving interest in WR - Big Blue View

The receiver could be on his way out of town





The most important preseason play speaks loudly about Jalen Hurts - Bleeding Green Nation

There’s something to be said for how much the Eagles support their starting quarterback.





Maybe we get to see the ‘Tony Pollard as receiver’ story come true - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys really do need to figure out a way to get the ball in Tony Pollard’s hands.





Washington RB Brian Robinson shot in attempted carjacking in DC - Hogs Haven

He’s reportedly in stable condition

NFC NORTH:

Aaron Rodgers’ 3 hour podcast with Joe Rogan, recapped - Acme Packing Company

We all knew they were going to hop on the mic eventually.





NFL roster cuts: Detroit Lions cutting backup quarterback Tim Boyle - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions have reduced their roster down to two quarterbacks, following Tim Boyle’s exit from the roster.





2022 Bears Quarterbacks: Better, worse, or push compared to a year ago - Windy City Gridiron

In this Bears’ position-by-position roundtable, the WCG staff will give their take on if the position group has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same.





Report: Vikings “listening to offers” for RB Alexander Mattison - Daily Norseman

A mild surprise

NFC SOUTH:

UPDATE: Trevor Penning to need surgery, out indefinitely - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints could be without their first round offensive tackle for the start of the season





Falcons-Jaguars: 5 takeaways from Atlanta’s promising win - The Falcoholic

The Falcons ended the preseason on a high note, and we’ve got some quick thoughts about it.





Carolina Panthers trade for WR Laviska Shenault Jr - Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers make a deal to shore up their skill positions on the eve of roster cuts





Bucs News: Injuries to Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett not serious - Bucs Nation

Sigh of relief if reports stand true.

NFC WEST:

49ers restructure Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million to be Trey Lance’s backup - Niners Nation

Garoppolo can make $10 million more in incentives. Jimmy’s new cap number is around $8.5 million





Cardinals Mega Millions Mesh - Revenge of the Birds

Background: Aug 8, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, U.S.; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) catches a pass during training camp at State Farm Stadium. NFL Cardinals Practice (Michael...





Pete Carroll confirms Geno Smith will be Seahawks’ Week 1 starting quarterback - Field Gulls

The quarterback competition (that never really was?) is over.





Los Angeles Rams lose to Bengals: Stock Up, Stock Down at preseason end - Turf Show Times

Keir Thomas shined against the Bengals while the running backs struggled