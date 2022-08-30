Dolphins place Byron Jones on Reserve/PUP list

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday they were moving cornerback Byron Jones from the preseason Active/Physically Unable to Perform list to the regular season Reserve/PUP list. The move keeps Jones from being able to play in the first four weeks of the season for Miami. They can activate him following the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jones underwent surgery in the offseason on his ankle. There had been hope he would be ready for Week 1, but now it appears the earliest Miami’s starting cornerback will be available is in Week 5.

The Dolphins will begin the season with Xavien Howard starting on one side of the defense, while Nik Needham could either continue to serve as the slot/nickel cornerback or move outside. Behind those two, Noah Igbingohene, Keion Crossen, and Kader Kohou will work as the depth players, filling in until Jones is medically cleared.

Miami is in the midst of their cuts down to the 53-man roster limit that goes into effect at 4 p.m. ET today. Jones moving to the Reserve/PUP list will clear a roster spot for the team.