NFL roster news: Should the Miami Dolphins claim interior OL Alec Lindstrom off of waivers?

The Miami Dolphins are busy evaluating their own players in an effort to trim their roster down to 53 players by today’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, however the rest of the National Football League is doing the same. That means that there is going to be a giant crop of recently released players that Miami should take a look at in order to enter the 2022 season with the deepest roster possible.

One of more intriguing names to hit the waiver wire this morning is that of Alec Lindstrom, an interior offensive lineman who was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College this offseason.

Lindstrom was a hot name mocked to Miami in pre-draft exercises leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, however the Dolphins bypassed adding the then 23-year-old prospect via a draft selection, as did 31 other teams. However, at the time of this writing, Miami has released multiple offensive linemen from their squad, leaving starter, Connor Williams, and serviceable - yet, not spectacular - backup, Michael Deiter, as the only centers on the team.

Lindstrom already has a connection with the Dolphins’ coaching staff, as Miami’s offensive-line coach, Matt Applebaum, was the line coach at Boston College for multiple seasons during Lindstrom’s tenure with the team. Passing on Alec during the draft process, and not signing him as an undrafted free agent, should possibly raise a red flag as far as that is concerned, however.

By all accounts, Lindstrom has had an impressive offseason with the Cowboys, but the numbers game in Dallas led to the rookie being cut from the team. There is hope in Dallas that Lindstrom will clear waivers and could be added to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

If Miami were to claim the 24-year-old interior offensive lineman, they would need to make room on the roster by cutting another player - something that would not have been as big of a problem in years past, yet with the Dolphins’ 2022 roster a much deeper one - a task that has become increasingly more difficult.

