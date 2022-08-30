Miami’s Unicorn: Preston Williams Loses Footing with Team

The 2022 Miami Dolphins have a rare occurrence that has not been seen in south beach for over a decade. The receiver room is loaded with talent, which means several NFL-caliber wide receivers will be shown the door. One of those receivers, no longer with the team, is promising wideout, Preston Williams. He has been released per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

And with trade talks not materializing, Preston Williams has been informed he is being released, source confirmed — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2022

Williams has had a quiet offseason both on and off the field. The reformed, troubled receiver has cleaned his act up in south beach. This undrafted rookie from Colorado was once the undrafted pickup of the century; most Miami Dolphins fans would say after his off-field issues at Colorado caused him to go undrafted.

In his tweet from earlier in the offseason, “just want opportunity. #smh” (@Thresort, Twitter), Williams seemed frustrated with his place in the receiver’s room. Crowfed with talent, Williams, who could be a legit number 3 on most NFL rosters, was floating around 7th on the depth chart after Miami’s HEAVEY investment at the position.

Miami drafted Waddle 5th overall last year, Traded for top 2 receiver Hill, signed Cedrick Wilson from Dallas, and drafted elite athlete Erik Ezucanma out of Texas Tech during the 2022 NFL draft.

Williams should get his tweeted wish, A new opportunity, just not with the 2022 Miami Dolphins.