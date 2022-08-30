2022 Miami Dolphins: Rookie Report

The 2022 Miami Dolphins Rookies, even with a limited number of drafted players, are making their marks on the 2022 Miami Dolphins going into the regular season.

To start - Miami's 2022 7th-round selection, Skylar Thompson had an impressive 450 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 23 rushing yards, and a league-best 138.5 total QBR for the entire 2022 preseason. He has made the final 53-man roster today and is the best 3rd string QB on any roster in the league.

Another overperforming 2022 rookie is 4th round selection Erik Ezukanma out of Texas Tech. This 6-2 receiver is anything but a possession receiver. His long frame was used to jump 50/50 balls all preseason, but his 4.4 speed makes him a player to watch heading into the 2022 regular season. His ten catches for 156 yards during the preseason was one of the many bright spots Miami Dolphins fans had to cheer for.

The Miami Dolphins’ first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft was Channing Tindall - 102nd overall selection in the 3rd round. Tindall’s presence could be felt when on the field. The side-line to side-line tackler had 11 solo tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble during the preseason.

Of note, after the initial cuts from 80 to 53, undrafted cornerback Kader Kohou from Texas A&M Commerce, who had three tackles for the preseason but was hip to hip with most receivers covered, has initially made the 53-man roster.

The final Rookies to keep an eye - possibly for Miami's practice squad - are promising safety Verone McKinley III from Oregon, who had seven tackles in the preseason, and Mississippi Receiver Braylon Sanders who had plenty of flashes during the preseason/training camp.