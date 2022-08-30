NFL roster cuts 2022: Dolphins offensive line taking shape as latest cuts come in

The final round of roster cuts is underway for the Miami Dolphins, who have to get down to the NFL-imposed 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m. ET today. The cuts are coming in quickly this morning, with the Dolphins wasting no time in making their moves and shaping the roster according to head coach Mike McDaniel’s vision.

One of the biggest questions for the team was centered on the offensive line. How would it take shape? With most of the starters pretty well identified throughout the summer, the depth of the line was still to be decided. It appears, barring any waiver claims or free agent additions, the Dolphins have made those decisions.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have cut offensive tackles Kion Smith and Larnel Coleman. Smith was always a likely cut, but Coleman was a bubble player who could have slid to the good side of the cut line just as easily as being on the wrong side. The Dolphins gave Coleman extensive playing time throughout the summer, starting in place of Terron Armstead at left tackle during preseason games and seeing the majority of the snaps. He could still be headed to Miami’s practice squad should he clear waivers.

Miami’s five starting offensive linemen seem to be left tackle Armstead, left guard Liam Eichenberg, center Connor Wiliams, right guard Robert Hunt, and right tackle Austin Jackson. With the releases of Smith and Coleman, the Dolphins’ depth linemen are interior lineman Michael Deiter, tackle Greg Little, and guard Robert Jones.

Headed into the regular season, the Dolphins appear to have a solid starting offensive line with some quality depth. There could still be a surprise addition coming, and players on the practice squad, which can be filled starting tomorrow, will be options for elevation or promotion throughout the year, but it does seem like Miami’s offensive line has taken shape.