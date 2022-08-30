Dolphins cuts: Tuesday roster deadline looms as Bowden, Kindley cut

The Miami Dolphins are getting after their roster cuts Tuesday morning, wasting no time in working their way to the 53-man limit for the regular season. All 32 NFL teams must have moved from 80 players down to 53 by 4 p.m. ET today. While some cuts started yesterday for Miami, the majority of the moves will come throughout today.

Included in the early moves was the release of wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr. A bubble player throughout much of the summer, Bowden had a path to the roster through his work as a returner on special teams, but it appears that path did not materialize for the 2020 third-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami traded for Bowden at the start of his rookie season.

Appreciate y’all Miami — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) August 30, 2022

Offensive lineman Solomon Kindley is also among the roster cuts this morning. Kindley, Miami’s fourth-round pick in 2020, started 13 games at right guard for the Dolphins as a rookie, but slipped down the depth chart in his second season. This summer, he again seemed buried on the depth chart. He did have some good moments in the preseason, but it appears that was not enough to keep him on the roster this season.

Reports have also indicated the Dolphins are releasing linebackers Brennan Scarlett and Cameron Goode. Scarlett joined Miami last year after five seasons with the Houston Texans. He appeared in 13 games, starting four times, last year, recording 19 tackles and a pass defensed.

Goode was selected in the seventh round by the Dolphins this year. He has shown flashes of his potential in training camp and the preseason. If he clears waivers, the Dolphins could look to bring him back on the practice squad.

We will continue to track all the Dolphins’ moves throughout the day. You can keep up with the status of the roster in our Dolphins roster cuts tracker.