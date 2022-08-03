 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8/3/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Tua Tagovailoa joins the TWO-TIME Winner’s Club!

By Marek Brave
NFL: AUG 02 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With absolutely nothing else newsworthy happening in DolphinsLand, we bring to you the most important bit of information you will have read about the Miami Dolphins over the past twenty-four hours...

Tua Tagovailoa has joined the TWO-TIME Winner’s Club by being awarded the orange practice jersey signifying the best practice performer from the previous day’s session! It has been a week of two-time winners as Tua joins Jevon Holland, Tyreek Hill and Zach Sieler in the exclusive group.

Tagovailoa was first awarded the orange threads back in OTAs, yet after a sharp, accurate performance yesterday which included chunk plays to Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Erik Ezukanma and others, QB1 once again got handed the “aux” and was allowed to pick the music played at practice today.

According to multiple sources in attendance today, Tua’s playlist had a distinct island vibe. I’m going to blame my multiple midday piña coladas on Tagovailoa then. I kid!

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips
OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa
OTA 3 Zach Sieler
OTA 4 Christian Wilkins
OTA 5 Robert Hunt
Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts
Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland
OTA 6 Tyreek Hill
OTA 7 Raekwon Davis
OTA 8 River Cracraft
Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle
Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill
Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler
Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

