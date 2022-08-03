8/3/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Tua Tagovailoa joins the TWO-TIME Winner’s Club!

With absolutely nothing else newsworthy happening in DolphinsLand, we bring to you the most important bit of information you will have read about the Miami Dolphins over the past twenty-four hours...

Tua Tagovailoa has joined the TWO-TIME Winner’s Club by being awarded the orange practice jersey signifying the best practice performer from the previous day’s session! It has been a week of two-time winners as Tua joins Jevon Holland, Tyreek Hill and Zach Sieler in the exclusive group.

Tagovailoa was first awarded the orange threads back in OTAs, yet after a sharp, accurate performance yesterday which included chunk plays to Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, Erik Ezukanma and others, QB1 once again got handed the “aux” and was allowed to pick the music played at practice today.

According to multiple sources in attendance today, Tua’s playlist had a distinct island vibe. I’m going to blame my multiple midday piña coladas on Tagovailoa then. I kid!

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!