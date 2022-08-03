Dolphins activate Elijah Campbell from Non-Football Injury list

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday morning the activation of defensive back Elijah Campbell from the non-football injury list. Campbell has been medically cleared for practice and will be able to get out with the team starting today. The injury that landed Campbell on the NFI list was not disclosed.

Miami is holding their seventh training camp practice Wednesday morning, their second day in full pads. Campbell will likely be eased into the practice rotation, something the Dolphins have been doing with several players who are coming off injuries from last year.

Fellow defensive back Byron Jones still remains on the Physically Unable Perform list after undergoing surgery on his leg in the offseason. Like the activation of Campbell, the Dolphins can activate Jones off that list whenever he is medically cleared as well. Offensive lineman Michael Deiter and fullback John Lovett have also been out of practice dealing with injuries, Deiter with a foot issue and Lovett with an undisclosed issue.