Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Twitter updates from practice seven

The Miami Dolphins are back on the practice field for the seventh time during their 2022 training camp. Today’s practice is again open to the public, the third of eight workouts fans will get to see.

After yesterday’s madness of the tampering punishments passed down to the Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross, today is hopefully just about the practice on the field. Ross cannot be at the practice or around the team through October 17 and the draft picks taken from the team are not until next spring and the spring after. Today is about the players currently on the team along with head coach Mike McDaniel and his new system. They will all be asked about the situation when they are in front of the media, but when they are on the field, the focus can be on the field.

This is the second day of pads for the Dolphins, so the practices should start to be a little more physical. We should start to get a better idea of things like how the offensive line will look this year.

The team has an off day tomorrow, then get back to practice on Friday. The workouts on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are all open to the fans. After that, the team will move to a series of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa on August 10 and 11. The teams will then face off in the first preseason contest for both clubs.

Miami will also hold open practices on August 24 and 25, during which they will host the Philadelphia Eagles in joint practices. Miami ends the preseason on August 27 against the Eagles. Between the Buccaneers and Eagles, the Dolphins will host the Las Vegas Raiders in a preseason game on August 20.

The regular season opener for the Dolphins is also in Miami as they welcome the New England Patriots to South Florida on September 11.

Feel free to discuss the practice and everything going on using the comments at the bottom of the article.

