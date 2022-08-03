Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Matt Patricia seems ready to lead the Patriots offense - Pats Pulpit

The offensive assistant spoke with the media on Monday.





Football Outsiders Offers Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Donovan McNabb as Examples to Provide Hope for Zach Wilson Growth - Gang Green Nation

In what is an annual tradition here at GGN, the good folks at Football Outsiders have offered to answer five questions about the New York Jets and their upcoming season.





In scheduling quirk, Bills playing Chiefs at least five times in three seasons - Buffalo Rumblings

It feels like Bills vs Chiefs could be the NFL’s next great non-division rivalry

AFC NORTH:

Entering year 5, Lamar Jackson is still applying pressure, still misunderstood - Baltimore Beatdown

Even advanced metrics are continuing to learn how valuable Jackson is as a quarterback





It’s good Minkah Fitzpatrick hurt his wrist on a bike, not on Tik Tok - Behind the Steel Curtain

Minkah Fitzpatrick began Steelers training camp on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list after falling off of his bike and injuring his wrist while on vacation. It’s a good thing Fitzpatrick didn’t injure himself on Tik Tok.





Hayden Hurst an early winner at Bengals training camp - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals may just have upgraded at tight end.





Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games, NFL has three days to appeal - Dawgs By Nature

A breakdown of which games he will miss, and when he returns, plus other ruling details.

AFC SOUTH:

A New Era For The Houston Texans? - Battle Red Blog

Things may be trending in the right direction for the Texans franchise.





Titans news Treylon Burks good day offseason award winners - Music City Miracles

With all of Hog Nation behind him (is that a thing?), Treylon Burks had a "good first day" of training camp, according to Mike Vrabel.





Trevor Lawrence expected to have breakout season in 2022 - Big Cat Country

There is a lot to look forward to heading into the 2022 season for the newly shaken up Jacksonville Jaguars. They fired Urban Meyer, brought in a Super Bowl winning coach in Doug Pederson and many...





Football Outsiders projects Colts to win the AFC South, second-year leap from Kwity Paye - Stampede Blue

Every season, Football Outsiders produces an almanac with excellent content reflecting on each team’s off-season and analyzes data to project how each team might perform in the season ahead. This...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos WR KJ Hamler to be activated off PUP list - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos are feeling confident that wide receiver KJ Hamler is fully healed and is ready to return to full-time action.





Chargers Training Camp: Recapping Austin Ekeler media availability - Bolts From The Blue

The team’s RB1 had plenty to say after Friday’s practice.





Raiders training camp: Kenyan Drake’s game is based on versatility - Silver And Black Pride

Running back will be used all over the field





Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr. has arrived — so what happens next? - Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid: "You have the right to throw him back in and go."

NFC EAST:

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is striving for excellence in execution - Big Blue View

The rookie is more concerned with getting the little things right than the highlight reel





Eagles season preview: 5 questions and answers with Football Outsiders - Bleeding Green Nation

What can we expect from the Birds in 2022?





5 notable free agent wide receivers Dallas Cowboys should consider - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys may need to go shopping.





The Washington Commanders 2022 All-Hype Team - Hogs Haven

Hope reigns supreme in August

NFC NORTH:

Allen Lazard, the Packers’ First Down Machine - Acme Packing Company

What can statistics tell us about high-efficiency receivers moving into a larger role?





Lions sign RB Justin Jackson, WR Corey Sutton retires - Pride Of Detroit

With Greg Bell sidelined due to a back injury, the Lions signed Justin Jackson, a four-year veteran and former 7th-round pick of the Chargers.





Report: Bears have had trade talks about OT Teven Jenkins - Windy City Gridiron

The 2021 second-round pick may already be on the outs in Chicago.





What to Expect from the Vikings’ Offense This Season - Daily Norseman

What can we expect from Kevin O’Connell and Company as they install a new scheme for the Vikings’ offense?

NFC SOUTH:

Update on Alvin Kamara legal situation - Canal Street Chronicles

Alvin Kamara battery case delayed another two months.





Report: Falcons content to keep Deion Jones if trade doesn't work out - The Falcoholic

The veteran linebacker might be in Atlanta for the 2022 season, after all.





Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 41 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.





Bucs News: Real tests on the horizon for Ryan Jensen’s replacements - Bucs Nation

Nothing decided yet at center

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Breaking down Deebo Samuel's contract numbers - Niners Nation

Akeem Spence has signed a one-year deal





Kyler Murray tests positive for Covid - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals said Kyler Murray was taking a day off on Saturday to rest his arm. Wonder now if it was they were keeping him out because he had some symptoms?





Three forgotten Seattle Seahawks poised to jumpstart the rebuild in 22 - Field Gulls

Quarterback, DK Metcalf, quarterback quarterback, Jamal Adams’ finger, Russell freaking Wilson.





Rams injury update: Van Jefferson to have knee surgery on Tuesday - Turf Show Times

Third-year pro experienced "tweak" in previously operated left knee