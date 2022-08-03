Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Matt Patricia seems ready to lead the Patriots offense - Pats Pulpit
The offensive assistant spoke with the media on Monday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Football Outsiders Offers Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Donovan McNabb as Examples to Provide Hope for Zach Wilson Growth - Gang Green Nation
In what is an annual tradition here at GGN, the good folks at Football Outsiders have offered to answer five questions about the New York Jets and their upcoming season.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
In scheduling quirk, Bills playing Chiefs at least five times in three seasons - Buffalo Rumblings
It feels like Bills vs Chiefs could be the NFL’s next great non-division rivalry
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Entering year 5, Lamar Jackson is still applying pressure, still misunderstood - Baltimore Beatdown
Even advanced metrics are continuing to learn how valuable Jackson is as a quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
It’s good Minkah Fitzpatrick hurt his wrist on a bike, not on Tik Tok - Behind the Steel Curtain
Minkah Fitzpatrick began Steelers training camp on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list after falling off of his bike and injuring his wrist while on vacation. It’s a good thing Fitzpatrick didn’t injure himself on Tik Tok.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Hayden Hurst an early winner at Bengals training camp - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals may just have upgraded at tight end.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games, NFL has three days to appeal - Dawgs By Nature
A breakdown of which games he will miss, and when he returns, plus other ruling details.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
A New Era For The Houston Texans? - Battle Red Blog
Things may be trending in the right direction for the Texans franchise.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans news Treylon Burks good day offseason award winners - Music City Miracles
With all of Hog Nation behind him (is that a thing?), Treylon Burks had a "good first day" of training camp, according to Mike Vrabel.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Trevor Lawrence expected to have breakout season in 2022 - Big Cat Country
There is a lot to look forward to heading into the 2022 season for the newly shaken up Jacksonville Jaguars. They fired Urban Meyer, brought in a Super Bowl winning coach in Doug Pederson and many...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Football Outsiders projects Colts to win the AFC South, second-year leap from Kwity Paye - Stampede Blue
Every season, Football Outsiders produces an almanac with excellent content reflecting on each team’s off-season and analyzes data to project how each team might perform in the season ahead. This...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos WR KJ Hamler to be activated off PUP list - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos are feeling confident that wide receiver KJ Hamler is fully healed and is ready to return to full-time action.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Training Camp: Recapping Austin Ekeler media availability - Bolts From The Blue
The team’s RB1 had plenty to say after Friday’s practice.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders training camp: Kenyan Drake’s game is based on versatility - Silver And Black Pride
Running back will be used all over the field
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr. has arrived — so what happens next? - Arrowhead Pride
Andy Reid: "You have the right to throw him back in and go."
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is striving for excellence in execution - Big Blue View
The rookie is more concerned with getting the little things right than the highlight reel
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles season preview: 5 questions and answers with Football Outsiders - Bleeding Green Nation
What can we expect from the Birds in 2022?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
5 notable free agent wide receivers Dallas Cowboys should consider - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys may need to go shopping.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
The Washington Commanders 2022 All-Hype Team - Hogs Haven
Hope reigns supreme in August
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Allen Lazard, the Packers’ First Down Machine - Acme Packing Company
What can statistics tell us about high-efficiency receivers moving into a larger role?
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions sign RB Justin Jackson, WR Corey Sutton retires - Pride Of Detroit
With Greg Bell sidelined due to a back injury, the Lions signed Justin Jackson, a four-year veteran and former 7th-round pick of the Chargers.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Report: Bears have had trade talks about OT Teven Jenkins - Windy City Gridiron
The 2021 second-round pick may already be on the outs in Chicago.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
What to Expect from the Vikings’ Offense This Season - Daily Norseman
What can we expect from Kevin O’Connell and Company as they install a new scheme for the Vikings’ offense?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Update on Alvin Kamara legal situation - Canal Street Chronicles
Alvin Kamara battery case delayed another two months.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Report: Falcons content to keep Deion Jones if trade doesn't work out - The Falcoholic
The veteran linebacker might be in Atlanta for the 2022 season, after all.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 41 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs News: Real tests on the horizon for Ryan Jensen’s replacements - Bucs Nation
Nothing decided yet at center
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Breaking down Deebo Samuel's contract numbers - Niners Nation
Akeem Spence has signed a one-year deal
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Kyler Murray tests positive for Covid - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals said Kyler Murray was taking a day off on Saturday to rest his arm. Wonder now if it was they were keeping him out because he had some symptoms?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Three forgotten Seattle Seahawks poised to jumpstart the rebuild in 22 - Field Gulls
Quarterback, DK Metcalf, quarterback quarterback, Jamal Adams’ finger, Russell freaking Wilson.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams injury update: Van Jefferson to have knee surgery on Tuesday - Turf Show Times
Third-year pro experienced "tweak" in previously operated left knee
