Miami Dolphins release Sony Michel

The Dolphins have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to cut the roster down to 53 players and began making moves to reach that number on Monday.

Miami’s depth at running back had been a topic of conversation throughout the preseason, and the team’s rotation at the position became a bit clearer after releasing Sony Michel, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Dolphins released RB Sony Michel. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2022

The Dolphins acquired the former member of the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in May and worked as a short-yardage back throughout training camp. Michel scored a touchdown against the Eagles on Saturday but underwhelmed with 13 yards on nine carries across four games.

sony michel touchdown pic.twitter.com/OWzi1t7UAo — josh houtz (@houtz) August 27, 2022

In fact, Michel had four carries for negative two yards through two preseason games. Michel signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with $850,000 guaranteed, according to Spotrac.

The Dolphins now have just four running backs on the roster in Chase Edmonds, Salvon Ahmed, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin, who averaged 6.5 yards per carry against the Eagles on Saturday.

Gaskin made a strong case for making the 53-man roster against Philadelphia, but it’s still unknown if the team will keep three or four running backs. Additionally, it seems like fullback Alec Ingold will also make the regular-season roster.

The Dolphins will make a flurry of moves as the front office cuts the roster down to 53 players. However, with every team working to reach that number, it is likely that Miami will continue to move players around until the season begins against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11.