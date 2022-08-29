Dolphins roster cuts 2022: Tracking the team’s move down to 53-man roster

The Miami Dolphins have begun the process of trimming their preseason roster down to the 53-man regular-season limit enforced by the NFL. Every team has to be down to the 53-man mark by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, leading to more than 800 players heading toward the waiver wire and potentially to free agency. Teams will be able to start signing practice squad players on Wednesday.
Throughout the next two days, we will keep track of all the Dolphins’ roster moves and update the status of the current roster. There will be tough calls to make between now and the deadline and every decision made has impacts elsewhere on the roster.
Dolphins roster (as of Aug. 29 at 4:51 p.m. ET)
67 players
Quarterbacks
Teddy Bridgewater
Tua Tagovailoa
Skylar Thompson
Running backs
Salvon Ahmed
Gerrid Doaks - Waived
Chase Edmonds
Myles Gaskin
Sony Michel - Released
Raheem Mostert
ZaQuandre White - Waived
Fullback
Alec Ingold
Tight ends
Cethan Carter
Tanner Conner
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Long
Durham Smythe
Wide receivers
Lynn Bowden, Jr.
River Cracraft
Erik Ezukanma
Tyreek Hill
Braylon Sanders
Mohamed Sanu - Released
Trent Sherfield
Jaylen Waddle
Preston Williams
Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
Offensive linemen
Blaise Andries - Waived
Terron Armstead
Larnel Coleman
Michael Deiter
Kellen Diesch
Liam Eichenberg
Robert Hunt
Austin Jackson
Robert Jones
Solomon Kindley
Greg Little
Adam Pankey - Released
Kion Smith
Connor Williams
Defensive linemen
Owen Carney, Jr. - Waived
Raekwon Davis
John Jenkins
Benito Jones
Emmanuel Ogbah
Niles Scott - Waived
Zach Sieler
Ben Stille
Christian Wilkins
Linebackers
Jerome Baker
Sam Eguavoen
Trey Flowers
Cameron Goode
Porter Gustin
Darius Hodge - Waived/Injured
Melvin Ingram
Calvin Munson - Injured Reserve
Jaelan Phillips
Duke Riley
Elandon Roberts
Brennan Scarlett
Channing Tindall
Andrew Van Ginkel
Cornerbacks
Elijah Hamilton - Waived
Xavien Howard
Noah Igbinoghene
Kader Kohou
Nik Needham
Keion Crossen
D’Angelo Ross - Waived Injured
Safeties
Elijah Campbell
Clayton Fejedelem
Jevon Holland
Brandon Jones
Verone McKinley III
Eric Rowe
Quincy Wilson - Released
Punter
Thomas Morstead
Kicker
Jason Sanders
Long Snapper
Blake Ferguson
Physically Unable to Perform
Byron Jones, cornerback
Roster Moves:
Dolphins announced the following roster moves on Monday:
Released: Sony Michel, Adam Pankey, Mohamed Sanu Sr., Quincy Wilson.
Waived: Blaise Andries, Owen Carney Jr., Gerrid Doaks, Elijah Hamilton, Niles Scott , ZaQuandre White
Injured Reserve: Calvin Munson
Waived/injured: Darius Hodge, D’Angelo Ross.
