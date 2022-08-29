Dolphins roster cuts 2022: Tracking the team’s move down to 53-man roster

The Miami Dolphins have begun the process of trimming their preseason roster down to the 53-man regular-season limit enforced by the NFL. Every team has to be down to the 53-man mark by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, leading to more than 800 players heading toward the waiver wire and potentially to free agency. Teams will be able to start signing practice squad players on Wednesday.

Throughout the next two days, we will keep track of all the Dolphins’ roster moves and update the status of the current roster. There will be tough calls to make between now and the deadline and every decision made has impacts elsewhere on the roster.

Dolphins roster (as of Aug. 29 at 4:51 p.m. ET)

67 players

Quarterbacks

Teddy Bridgewater

Tua Tagovailoa

Skylar Thompson

Running backs

Salvon Ahmed

Gerrid Doaks - Waived

Chase Edmonds

Myles Gaskin

Sony Michel - Released

Raheem Mostert

ZaQuandre White - Waived

Fullback

Alec Ingold

Tight ends

Cethan Carter

Tanner Conner

Mike Gesicki

Hunter Long

Durham Smythe

Wide receivers

Lynn Bowden, Jr.

River Cracraft

Erik Ezukanma

Tyreek Hill

Braylon Sanders

Mohamed Sanu - Released

Trent Sherfield

Jaylen Waddle

Preston Williams

Cedrick Wilson, Jr.

Offensive linemen

Blaise Andries - Waived

Terron Armstead

Larnel Coleman

Michael Deiter

Kellen Diesch

Liam Eichenberg

Robert Hunt

Austin Jackson

Robert Jones

Solomon Kindley

Greg Little

Adam Pankey - Released

Kion Smith

Connor Williams

Defensive linemen

Owen Carney, Jr. - Waived

Raekwon Davis

John Jenkins

Benito Jones

Emmanuel Ogbah

Niles Scott - Waived

Zach Sieler

Ben Stille

Christian Wilkins

Linebackers

Jerome Baker

Sam Eguavoen

Trey Flowers

Cameron Goode

Porter Gustin

Darius Hodge - Waived/Injured

Melvin Ingram

Calvin Munson - Injured Reserve

Jaelan Phillips

Duke Riley

Elandon Roberts

Brennan Scarlett

Channing Tindall

Andrew Van Ginkel

Cornerbacks

Elijah Hamilton - Waived

Xavien Howard

Noah Igbinoghene

Kader Kohou

Nik Needham

Keion Crossen

D’Angelo Ross - Waived Injured

Safeties

Elijah Campbell

Clayton Fejedelem

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Verone McKinley III

Eric Rowe

Quincy Wilson - Released

Punter

Thomas Morstead

Kicker

Jason Sanders

Long Snapper

Blake Ferguson

Physically Unable to Perform

Byron Jones, cornerback

Roster Moves:

Dolphins announced the following roster moves on Monday:

Released: Sony Michel, Adam Pankey, Mohamed Sanu Sr., Quincy Wilson.

Waived: Blaise Andries, Owen Carney Jr., Gerrid Doaks, Elijah Hamilton, Niles Scott , ZaQuandre White

Injured Reserve: Calvin Munson

Waived/injured: Darius Hodge, D’Angelo Ross.