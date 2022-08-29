FILM | There’s a lot to like about the way Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa played this preseason

I’ve always been a fan of Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa; most everyone knows that. But after everything he went through, I’ll admit I was a bit anxious to see what would happen in year three. And then the perfect storm began to brew. First, Miami signed Mike McDaniel as the team’s next head coach and then unloaded a boatload of cash and draft picks for left tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

It’s now or never for Tua Tagovailoa, but if the 2022 NFL preseason is any indication, the future of the Miami Dolphins is in good hands. Here’s everything we learned from Tua Tagovailoa’s 2022 NFL Preseason.

Here’s every Tua Tagovailoa drop back from the 2022 NFL preseason.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Las Vegas Raiders | 6/8, 57 yards |

QB1 looked decisive and knew where to go with the football.

I love the creativity and misdirection from Mike McDaniel’s offense. Running playaction of fake tosses and misdirection?!? Inject that into my veins.

One of my favorite preseason plays happened on 3rd and 4 with 7:37 seconds left in the first. Tua buys time in the pocket and delivers an accurate ball to Chase Edmonds — who picks up the first down.

Although the ball hit Gesicki in the numbers, that throw was definitely a kill shot.

I love how aggressive Tua and the Dolphins’ offense have been on first down. 14-yard chunk to Trent Sherfield off playaction.

Again on third down, Tua quickly gets the ball out of his hands to Edmonds in the flat, who puts the defensive back in a blender with a spin move, netting the first down.

TLDR: Nothing too fancy, but for his first preseason game of the season — in a new offense — I thought Tagovailoa showed enough promise to build upon heading into their third and final preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Philadelphia Eagles | 6/7, 121 yards, 1 TD |

The game’s first play was everything fans had hoped for and more. Sure, if he were Dan Marino, that ball would’ve hit Tyreek hill in stride for six, but we already knew what Tagovailoa’s limitations are — and to be honest, I’m not so sure he doesn’t hit Hill in stride the next time this play is drawn up. Nevertheless, it was a 51-yard reception. Be happy because there will be a lot more of this in 2022.

After connecting with Hill on the deep ball, the Dolphins returned to Hill off playaction to set up the inevitable score from River Cracraft. Both plays showed how effective McDaniel’s offense could be off playaction, and Tagovailoa delivered two strikes on the run.

Tua did get sacked, but the coverage downfield was excellent, and I’m not sure what else he could’ve done other than throwing the ball away.

Incompletion to River Cracraft seemed like a timing issue. It also didn’t help that there was a defender in Tua’s face. Still, you see the vision with the offense and have to be excited.

The next drive Tagovailoa went 3/3. First, the comeback to Trent Sherfield on the sideline from essentially the far hash — I thought that was a swell throw. Next, Tua connects with Cedrick Wilson on the crosser off the fake HB sweep. And then some familiarly unfamiliar RPO, connecting with tight end Mike Gesicki that helped set up a Sony Michel touchdown.

TLDR: If fans weren’t pleased after the Raiders game, they had to be happy with what they saw vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Yes, it was their backups, but Miami’s offense quickly moved the ball downfield. And you could see what type of handle Tagovailoa has on this new offense. Best of all, we still haven’t seen how things will look with a healthy Terron Armstead or Jaylen Waddle in the lineup. I’m stoked to see how this offense — with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm — looks in week one vs. the New England Patriots.

“Check your pulse if you’re not fired up.”

What were your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins offense throughout the 2022 NFL preseason? Are you excited about the way things looked with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm? How much better will this offense be than a season ago? Do the Dolphins finally have a franchise quarterback? Let us know in the comments section below!