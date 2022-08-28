Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill lands at #15 on NFL Network’s Top 100 list; joins Jaylen Waddle and Xavien Howard

Tyreek Hill may not have been with the Miami Dolphins a season ago, but he is now, and that’s reason enough to celebrate.

Another reason for The Cheetah to celebrate is because, for the second consecutive year, the dangerous playmaking wide receiver came in at #15 on the NFL Network’s top-100 list. A list that was voted on by the players.

All the speed to burn. Like a @cheetah



The new WR for the @miamidolphins, Tyreek Hill once again takes spot 15 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/Hq4kK56rJp — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 29, 2022

The entire world knows how dangerous Hill can be with the football in his hands. Some, however, overlook his precise route-running and how game-changing his presence is on a football field. On Saturday, the Eagles’ second-string defense got an up-close look at what Hill can do — when Tagovailoa connected with tyFREAK for a 51-yard reception.

In 2021, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill was targeted a career-high 159 times. He finished the year with 111 catches, 1,239 yards, and nine touchdowns. Of course, I don’t think he’ll see as many targets this season with Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, and Miami’s loaded weapons. But 1,000+ yards and ten touchdowns? A few dozen carries and a handful of rushing touchdowns? That seems achievable.

Hill joins fellow Dolphins teammates Jaylen Waddle (#63) and Xavien Howard (#56) on this year’s top 100 list.

He might have been with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, but now, Tyreek Hill is a Miami Dolphin — #15 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list!

What are your thoughts on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list? Do you think #15 is too low for Tyreek Hill? How do you think his numbers in 2021 will compare to his numbers in 2022? What were you thinking when you saw Tua and tyFREAK connect on the very first play from scrimmage? Let us know in the comments section below!