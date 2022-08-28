Dolphins sign Trey Flowers as final roster cuts loom

The Miami Dolphins are signing free agent outside linebacker Trey Flowers, according to a Sunday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move comes just two days before the final round of roster cuts is due and four days after Flowers had joined the team for a workout. The Dolphins completed their preseason schedule on Saturday night.

A 2015 fourth-round pick, Flowers spent his first four years in the league with the New England Patriots. He then moved to the Detroit Lions in 2019, spending three seasons there. He has appeared in 75 games in this career, starting 64 of them, with 261 tackles, seven passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 31.5 sacks. He has primarily played defensive end in his career, though he was a starting outside linebacker last season for the Lions.

Flowers was limited to just seven games played each of the last two seasons, landing on injured reserve in 2020 with a broken arm and in 2021 with a knee injury.