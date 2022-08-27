Jason Jenkins, Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs, passes away

It is halftime of the Miami Dolphins’ Preseason Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that takes a backseat to some horrible news coming out of the franchise Saturday night. The Dolphins have confirmed rumors swirling earlier in the evening that the team’s Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away.

I met Jenkins a few years ago. Nothing hugely memorable and not something that I would think he would have ever remembered, but I did get a chance to at least speak to him briefly and he was so very kind. Just talking to a fan who writes about the team he was kind and made sure to be engaging, even if it was just for a few moments.

Jenkins joined the Dolphins in 2009, working his way up to the SVP position in 2015. He was responsible for much of the team’s outreach with the media, the fan sites, and the team’s public relations and social media efforts. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and their three children, Liya, Aiden, and Sloane.

In confirming Jenkins’ passing, Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO, Tom Garfinkle released a statement:

It is with profound sadness that I share the news that Jason Jenkins, Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs, has passed away. Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people. Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children.

Trailblazer. Champion. Kind.



We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away. pic.twitter.com/YzKGnC8S0U — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2022

The Jenkins family, the Dolphins, and the world lost an amazing man today. Rest in Peace, Jason. Love, thoughts, and prayers to your family.