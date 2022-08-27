Xavien Howard, Jaylen Waddle, and eight others are not expected to play for Miami against Philadelphia

Miami (1-1) will be without ten players on Saturday night against Philadelphia (1-1), the team announced on Twitter.

Chase Edmonds, running back

Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver

Xavien Howard, cornerback

Keion Crossen, defensive back

Alec Ingold, fullback

Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker

Tanner Connor, tight end

Calvin Mundon, linebacker

Brennan Scarlett

Terron Armstead

The following players are not expected to play in this evening’s game against Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/Mvl8xqB24e — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 27, 2022

The Dolphins will miss a handful of starters in the final week of the preseason, but both Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovialoa look available to play. Tagovialoa completed six of eight passes last week against the Raiders and this will be the first time Hill plays this for Miami — unless he is a late scratch like he was a week ago.

The kickoff between the Eagles and Dolphins is slated for 7 p.m.

Chase Edmonds played last week, and the first time we see Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard and Terron Armstead in the starting lineup this year will likely be on Sept. 11, Miami’s season opener against the New England Patriots.