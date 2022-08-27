Eagles at Dolphins 2022 Preseason Week 3: How to stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The 2022 preseason comes to an end tonight for the Miami Dolphins as they host the Philadelphia Eagles. Tonight’s game was supposed to come after two days of joint practices between the Eagles and Dolphins, but several Miami players became ill on Wednesday night and the Thursday workout was canceled. The teams now meet in the final tune-up before the regular season begins.

Neither team will likely use their starters for long tonight, potentially keeping them out of the game altogether. Tonight is one last chance for the coaches and front office to get a look at the depth players on the roster, assisting in making roster cut decisions. After last week’s roster-limit dropped to 80 players, the league is now preparing to make the roster limit 53 players for the rest of the year. The roster cuts must happen before 4 p.m ET on Tuesday.

The line for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, has Miami favored by two.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) at Miami Dolphins (1-1)

2022 Preseason Week 3

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET, Aug. 27, 2022

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach,

NBC in Fort Myers, Tampa

WRDQ-TV/Channel 27 in Orlando

KHON-TV/Channel 2 in Hawaii

NBC in Philadelphia (Eagles broadcast)

Who is the broadcast team?

Dolphins: Steve Goldstein, Jason Taylor, Kim Bokamper

Eagles: Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, Dave Spadaro

When are NFL Network replays?

7 a.m. ET, Aug. 28 (Dolphins broadcast)

3 p.m. ET, Aug. 30 (Dolphins broadcast)

1 p.m. ET, Sept. 1 (Dolphins broadcast)

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL+ (Out-of-market preseason games will be streamed live. In season, replays of the game will be available.)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose

Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

Who is the referee for the game?

Clete Blakeman

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -2

O/U: 37.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What will the weather be like for the game?

Partly cloudy, 84°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 9-6 (regular season)

Tied 5-5 (preseason)

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 37-31 @ Miami in 2019 Regular Season Week 13

Eagles 38-31 @ Philadelphia in 2017 Preseason Week 3

What are the coaches’ regular season records against the other team?

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni (0-0) vs. Dolphins

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel (0-0) vs. Eagles

