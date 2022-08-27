Philadelphia Eagles @ Miami Dolphins Preseason Game-Week 3: Live Game Thread & Game Information

The Miami Dolphins will close out their preseason this evening with their final game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles arrived in town early this week with plans of having two days of scrimmage against the Dolphins before Saturday's game. Unfortunately, after only one day of practice against one another several players came down with a stomach virus of some sort resulting in the second day of scrimmage, this past Thursday, being canceled.

Prior to this week's game, Miami had opened their preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, giving them their first win of the preseason. The Phins followed that up last week by facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders. While the team was in position at the end of the game, in the final minutes to win their second preseason game in a row Jason Sanders, unfortunately, missed a field goal handing the win to Las Vegas.

The first preseason game was the Skylar Thompson show, where we got a glimpse of what might one day wind up being the steal of this year's draft, at least at the quarterback position. Last week we saw a mix of all three quarterbacks with Tua Tagovailoa starting the game before handing over the offense to Teddy Bridgewater who later yielded to Thompson to finish out the game. I would expect to see little to no Tua this week with that also being the same story for the vast majority of the team's starters. We might see Bridgewater get some more series this week but I would expect as was in game one that game three will once again be about seeing what Thompson can do against yet again different competition. Up to this point, none of it has seemed too much or too big for him to handle.

Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) @ Miami Dolphins (1-1)