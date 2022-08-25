Miami Dolphins’ Andrew Van Ginkel out with “appendix issue”

Miami Dolphins linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel, has been sidelined as of late with a mysterious injury, causing him to miss multiple practices in a row. On Thursday, head coach, Mike McDaniel, shed some light on the issue that has cost Andrew Van Ginkel valuable practice time.

According to McDaniel, AVG is dealing with an “appendix issue,” and that the team “removed said issue.” Sources indicated that AVG underwent an appendectomy, but that the appendix was not ruptured - which is a good thing - and that Van Ginkel will be able to return by Week One or Week Two of the regular season.

“He is feeling great,” McDaniel said. “There is significant optimism it shouldn’t affect anything in the season. He will do his best to get back as fast as possible.”

Yesterday, the Dolphins worked out 29-year-old OLB, Trey Flowers, formerly of the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions. Despite rampant rumors, Flowers has yet to sign with Miami.