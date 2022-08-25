Miami Dolphins cancel final joint practice with Philadelphia Eagles due to non-COVID illness

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins were preparing to host the Philadelphia Eagles for the second of two joint-practices the teams had scheduled against each other before their final preseason game when the news came out that the practice was canceled.

Well, sort of.

The Miami Dolphins’ practice was canceled. The Philadelphia Eagles still plan to practice at the Dolphins’ facility, just without the actual Dolphins team in attendance.

The culprit?

The #Dolphins, who canceled their joint practice with the #Eagles today, are dealing with a stomach bug, sources say. Bunch of players sick, vomiting overnight. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 25, 2022

According to various sources, a stomach bug is running rampant amongst the Dolphins’ players and coaches, causing vomiting and diarrhea, so “out of an abundance of caution,” the team will meet virtually today instead of meeting in person and risking further spread.

The news comes just one day after a dominating Dolphins performance against the Eagles - a performance that saw Philadelphia’s star wide-receiver, A.J. Brown, go on a bit of a Twitter rant out of frustration after the day was done.

There is no word yet on how this stomach bug will affect certain players’ availability for Saturday’s game against the Eagles. We will have more information regarding that as this story unfolds.