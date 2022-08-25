 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PHINSIDER RADIO | What we learned from Dolphins' joint practice with the Eagles, Raiders’ Recap, and what should Miami do with TE Mike Gesicki

By Josh Houtz
NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake Mendel and I recap the Miami Dolphins’ 13-15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. We then examine everything we learned from day one of joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, and we try to answer the $10-million question, “what should the Dolphins do with tight end Mike Gesicki?” All of this and more on the latest episode of Phinsder Radio!

First, Jake and I break down the first (and only) day of the Dolphins’ joint practices with the Eagles. And the verdict was simple, Miami’s offense dominated Philadelphia’s defense. Miami’s defense also won the day over the Eagles’ offense, which wasn’t impressive according to onlookers. The one player that was impressive, however, was veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Here’s what NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe said about Miami’s speedy wide receiver.

Next, we recap Miami’s 13-15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. How good did rookie wide receiver Erik Ezukanma look? Is the Dolphins’ defense being overlooked as week one approaches? How did Mike McDaniel’s offense look with more of the playbook being exposed? Should Skylar Thompson get a chance to leapfrog Teddy Bridgewater for QB2?

Lastly, we talk defensive line, how Miami’s running backs have looked, Liam Eichenberg, and of course, QB1 Tua Tagovailoa.

What were your main takeaways from the Dolphins’ 13-15 loss to the Raiders on Saturday?

