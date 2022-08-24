Skylar Thompson is one of PFF’s highest-graded rookie quarterbacks this preseason

The Miami Dolphins took an interesting approach to the 2022 NFL Draft. Both of the team’s seventh-round picks, Skylar Thompson and Cameron Goode, are considered to be on the older side when discussing rookies.

Goode, 24, is working towards a spot in the 53-man roster at outside linebacker, and Thompson, 25, has been Miami’s primary quarterback in the preseason, completing 29 of his 38 pass attempts for 347 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

While Thompson won’t be pushing for Tua Tagovailoa’s job at quarterback one, both of the team’s seventh-round picks have been relevant and those outside of Miami, others are starting to take notice.

Pro Football Focus released a graphic on Wednesday that noted Skylar Thompson, with a grade of 73.6, ranks third among rookie QBs, trailing Kenny Pickett’s 74.5 and Brock Purdy’s 74.1.

skylar thompson 9/10 129 yards & 1 TD vs. LV #finsup pic.twitter.com/sP1fUqR5S7 — josh houtz (@houtz) August 21, 2022

The former Kansas State Wildcat was No. 5 in PFF’s week two quarterback rankings, posting a 90.4 after marching the Dolphins downfield on a nine-play 86-yard drive that closed with an impressive catch-and-run from rookie running back ZaQuandre White.

“That decision is out of my control,” Thompson said when asked if he thinks the team will keep three quarterbacks on the regular-season roster after Saturday’s game. “All I can do is focus on being the best teammate that I can possibly be every day, continue to grow and try to learn and get better. That’s really all I’m focused on right now, and everything else I know will take care of itself whichever way that may fold. This is out of my hands.

“I’m just here to be a good teammate – help the team the most whichever way I can.”

While a roster spot may not be secured for Thompson, it’s hard to imagine him not earning a spot on the practice squad — and keep in mind, teams are allowed to protect four practice players each week.